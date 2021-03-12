Is it just me, or are you getting that spring vibe, too? I am ready to do some spring crafting and I want to start with Easter.
Supplies:
Wooden shape (I’m using a bunny)
Fabric scraps
Mod Podge
Foam brush
Scissors
Fine tip marker or puff paint
Ribbon or twine
Hot glue
Pompom
Directions:
Select the shape you want to use; I’m going with Easter because I thought this bunny was adorable, but you can use numbers, letters, or any shape you like.
Cut fabric to cover the areas of the shape. Use the Mod Podge to glue the pieces in place, slightly overlapping to avoid open spaces. After the shape is covered, brush a light coat of Mod Podge over the entire piece to seal. Allow to dry completely.
Once dry, use the marker or puff paint to add “stitch lines” along all the edges of the overlapping pieces. These stitches can be made with simple dash lines (either across the two pieces of fabric or just along the edge of one) or with a small X.
My wooden bunny had a built-in hanging wire, but if yours doesn’t a ribbon or twine can be glued to the back.
Depending on which direction you want your bunny to be facing, you can add a face or glue on a pompom to be a fluffy tail.
There are substitutes for every part needed for this craft.
If you do not have a wooden shape, one cut from cardboard or foam core would work beautifully. Simply cut out the desired shape. This technique can be used for other holiday shapes, names or numbers for a party (think happy 29 again!).
If you don’t have fabric to use, replace it with paper. Wrapping paper, scrapbooking paper, or tissue paper would all work equally as well and be just as pretty.
If you do not have a marker or puff paint, use a regular pen. You may have to go over your lines several times to get the same effect, but it will work.
And finally, if you are out of Mod Podge, plain white school glue will work. Glue as usual and brush it on as a thin topcoat AFTER the piece is completely dry.
To be fair, it doesn’t even have to look quilted. You can do the same basic craft with one piece of paper or fabric, if just takes more precise cutting to make it fit.
Have a great week and happy crafting!