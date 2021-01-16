I’m sure by now you’ve seen, and possibly used, chocolate bombs, but if you haven’t let me tell you about them. Chocolate bombs are bundles of chocolate, hot chocolate mix, and marshmallows used to make the perfect mug of hot chocolate. Drop one into a cup, add warm milk or water, and watch the chocolate shell melt before stirring it up.
Supplies:
A chocolate mold (a sphere works best)
Chocolate to melt (Chocolate chips, candy coating, or candy bars will all work)
Hot chocolate mix
Add-ins (whatever you like in your hot chocolate, marshmallows, peppermints, sprinkles)
Spoon and microwave safe bowl
Directions:
Using a microwave melt your chocolate (if you do not have a microwave the chocolate can be melted on the stove. Put the chocolate in a heat proof bowl and place the bowl in a pan of simmering water. Stir often, make sure no water gets into the chocolate.) If you are using a chocolate bar it will need to be chopped into small pieces before placed into the bowl to melt.
When the chocolate is completely melted, spoon some into your molds. You only want a shell and this can be done in a couple different ways; you can use a spoon to push the chocolate up and around all parts of the mold or you can fill the mold completely, wait for it to start to harden on the outside, and pour most of the chocolate out of the mold and back into the warming bowl.
Place the molds into the refrigerator to completely cool. Remove the molds and check to see if there are any holes or thin spots, if there are, add more chocolate and allow to cool again. You will also want to make sure the spheres are thin enough to melt well but not so thin as to break when you handle them. When they are dry, the chocolate sphere halves should easily come out of the molds.
If the edges of your chocolate spheres are uneven, warm a nonstick pan on the stove and rub the edges along the pan just enough to level them.
Fill one side of your sphere with hot chocolate mix (you may have to try a few of these to know how much mix to add) and pile on your marshmallows and other add-ins.
Now is the time to seal your bombs. This can be done in either one of two ways. When you use the warm pan to level the edges, the top can be transferred directly to the bottom while the chocolate is melted and be connected. Or you can use a piping bag (or sandwich bag with a corner cut away) with melted chocolate, do a small amount around the top and place the halves together.
The piping bag can also be used to add a decoration to the top of your chocolate bomb.
If you don’t have a mold, you can still make a form of chocolate bomb. Any small vessel, like a yogurt container, can be used. Make the shell like before, when cooled and removed from the mold, place the hot chocolate mix in the bottom of the bomb and then add the marshmallows. Spoon more chocolate over the top in a thin layer to seal it closed. I guess these would be more of a chocolate rocket instead of a bomb.
Stay warm, enjoy your hot chocolate, and happy crafting!