It’s been a tough one, but we’ve almost made it through. I see warmer weather on the horizon. But since it’s going to take a while for all the ice and snow to disappear, let’s add a touch of color.
All of these crafts use food coloring so they are non-toxic and safe for people, pets, and plants, but they can stain your clothes, porches and sidewalks.
Snow paint
Supplies:
Food coloring
Baking soda
Water
Paint brushes
Paper cups
Directions:
There are no exact measurements to make this paint, use enough water to make as much “paint” as you want to use. Add enough baking soda to turn the water white and thicken it slightly, it should be the consistency of milk. Divide the water into different paper cups and add enough food coloring to achieve your desired color.
Using paint brushes, create a work of art in the snow with your newly made paints.
Ice suncatcher/lawn art
Supplies:
Food coloring
Bowl, pan, tray (metal or plastic. Anything but glass that may break from the cold)
Water
Directions:
Pour a thin layer of water into your pan and place outside or in your freezer until frozen. Add a few drops of food coloring to one area of the ice and allow to flash freeze, then add another thin layer of water and freeze again. Keep repeating these steps changing the colors and area it was added until all the colors are used and/or the pan is full. When the ice is completely frozen remove it from the pan. (If it doesn’t want to release from the pan, place it in the sink with just enough hot water to warm the outside of the pan causing the ice to melt a tiny bit and making it possible to flip it out of the pan.)
Place outside for everyone to enjoy your work of art.
The same style can be achieved by using tissue paper in place of the food coloring. Using single layers to make it more translucent, place the paper on the ice and brush water over top and flash freeze it to seal it in place. Repeat the steps until it is the way you like it.
Snow Volcano
Supplies:
2 tablespoons baking soda
1 tablespoon liquid dish soap
2 tablespoons vinegar
Food coloring
Plastic drinking glass, water bottle, or similar container
Directions:
Pack the snow tightly around the container in the cone shape of a volcano, make sure you leave the top open. Place all the ingredients except the vinegar into the cup. Add the vinegar all at once and quickly step back to enjoy the colorful eruption.
I have one last tip, if you feel it is too cold for your child to be outside bring some snow inside for them. Fill a bathtub with snow and allow them to play. They will be warm and the clean up will be easy (except for maybe the volcano).
Enjoy the beauty of your snow day and happy crafting!