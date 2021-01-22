When I was a child, I loved a good snow. There was so much fun to be had and there was the added bonus of no school. But as I got older, the idea of being wet and cold lost some of its appeal and I never knew where my mittens were from one snow to the next.
Kids are missing out on “snow days” this year (which I know is great for ending the school year on schedule but tell that to a kid) so I thought we could make our own snow and they can enjoy it without the red, runny noses or the need for mittens.
Supplies:
Large mixing bowl
Baking soda, 1 pound
Shaving cream
Glitter (this is optional to make it sparkle like real snow, but if you don’t want to clean up the glitter, skip it)
Directions:
Pour the baking soda into the bowl. There is no set amount of shaving cream required to make fake snow, just add a little at a time and work it in with your hands. You will know you’ve added enough when the mixture holds its shape. It generally will take 1/3 to 1/2 can.
Add the glitter at this point, you could also add food coloring is you wanted colorful snow and hands.
That’s all there is to it. Now you and your family can make snowmen or castles all day without ever getting cold or needing to change out of wet clothes.
Remind your children to keep the snow away from their faces, it is made from soap so it will taste awful and burn their eyes.
The snow mixture can be stored in an airtight container for future use. If it dries out, simply add a little more shaving cream and mix as before.
This craft is not only a fun activity in itself, it can be used as parts of other crafts. It can be added to the branches of your live Christmas tree to give it a snowy look. Or it could be arranged as snowdrifts on a tray, with candles and/or greenery added it would be a beautiful centerpiece for your holiday table.
Have fun with your kids, enjoy your snow day, and as always, happy crafting!