I’ll just go ahead and admit it: my mom gave me a hanging basket of flowers and I let them die.
I also did not get the seeds planted this spring for my usual hanging baskets. So, I needed something to add a little pop of color to my porch, as it had become quite boring. And I should also finally admit I am a Hippy/Flower Child at heart, so I opted to add that color with some 1960s-looking daisies.
Supplies:
Metal washers (any size will do, but I went with the largest I had)
Paper clips
Paint
Paint brushes
Glue (you can use hot glue, but if you intend to hang them outside, E6000 will last longer)
Something to hang the washers with (twine, yarn, ribbon, fishing line)
Chopstick or small dowel to hang the flowers from
Directions:
Use alcohol on a paper towel or rag to clean the washers and remove any oily residue, allow to dry. Lay out your design of paper clips around the washer, when you are pleased with the placement and spacing, glue into place. Dry completely. (If you are using E6000, this step could take several hours.)
Select your colors and paint the washer and paper clips on both sides. If you are planning to only use one color, this step can be done using spray paint. You may also want to paint and decorate your chopstick at this time.
After all the paint is dry, tie one end of your twine to the chopstick and the other end to the flower. Loop the twine through the center opening of the washer to tie; tying it to one of the paper clip “petals” may cause it to pull apart.
Add as many flowers as you would like to your wind spinner, spacing them using various lengths of twine. You may want to use a drop of glue to the places you knotted your twine to the stick to keep them from sliding. Tie a hanging cord to the ends to hang your work of art.
I think this craft would be adorable using a real stick from the yard, green yarn (or jute twine) to tie the flowers, and some craft foam leaves added.
If flowers aren’t really your thing, I think a smaller washer could be used with the paper clips to make an atom. After you get started your imagination will take over and you’ll see a world of possibilities.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.