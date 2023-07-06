BACK TO WHERE WE WERE
When our fathers formed this great U.S.of A.
They had God in their hearts
And with God as their foundation
Nothing could tear it apart
With God on their side they built
The greatest nation proud and fair
God, You truly blessed them
There’s no question You were there.
There was a time when
WE put You first in everything
We’d give You the credit
For all the blessings You would bring
And for all our thankfulness
You’d bless us with an even greater share
Take us back, Lord
Take us back to where we were
Then it seems, Lord, we forgot
From where all the blessings came
And we set You aside, Lord
And praised ourselves for all the fame
And tho others left You standing
There are those who still believe You care
And You can take us back, Lord
Take us back to where we were
Touch our land, Lord
Take us back to where we were
To a God-fearing nation
And people who really care
Let us just once more
Reach out and learn to share
Take us back, Lord
Take us back to where we were
John F. Enyart & Donald R. Nelson
COME TO CHURCH
Come to my church this Sunday
And together we can pray,
We can together listen to the Pastor preach
And learn from the lesson that he will teach.
Here we are all family and friends
We too know broken hearts Jesus mends,
So, if you need to cry or even moan
Please remember this, you are not alone.
We don’t care about the clothes that you wear
Or about the length of your hair,
Or about the money that you have, or have not
What we do care about is Jesus you have sought.
So, if salvation is on your mind
And if a church you are needing and wanting to find,
If with worries or dread you’re coping
These doors at my church for you we will open.
Come to my church and please join us
As we praise and worship the Lord Jesus,
Visitors we are always excited to greet
We are Central Baptist Church on 29th street.
Randy L. McClave
FOR, WITH AND AGAINST
Frank started to pray
It lasted about 30 seconds or so,
The congregation liked what he did say
As their happy emotions began to grow.
Then the members of the church clasped their hands
And they all began praying too,
As the soul expands
They shouted, “Frank we are also praying for you”.
Then a minute or so later
Frank was still there devoutly praying,
As he prayed to our lord and our creator
Now Bible verses he was also saying.
The congregations backs were now going numb and soar
As they continued to listen what Frank was saying,
Many then began to to twiddle their thumb as their stomachs roar
The congregation said, “Frank with you we all are praying.”
Now 3 minutes had already past
And the congregation were all still in prayer,
Many mumbled how long will this prayer last
As upon the floor or the pews they all did stare.
Now the arms of the congregation was getting weary
Then Frank shouted out, “Now let’s all now sing a hymn!”
As their eyes were getting tired and teary
They congregation now thought,“ We are now praying against him”.
Randy L. McClave
GIVERS AND TAKERS
When I was not that very old
Unto me this truth my father once told,
I still remember every word that my father had said
And his beliefs for me has always led.
There are two types of people in this world
And one day unto me, he said that fact will be unfurled,
My father told me to be ready and prepared
As at me he then worriedly stared.
I’m not talking about religions or beliefs
Or about liars or thief’s,
I’m not even talking about races or genders
Or even about those who wear belts or even suspenders.
I’m not talking about republicans or democrats
And I’m not talking about diplomats,
Im not talking about the rich or the poor
And I’m not talking about a priest or a pastor.
I’m talking about the givers and the takers
Many of whom are just law makers,
They can be in any aspect of your life
Anywhere you look even a soon to be husband or wife.
About themselves is all that they care about
To their own happiness and joy is their truest route,
They take while the other always give and give
While we all have the desire to have and help and live.
My father then said this is the true difference of the two
And I hope that you my son choose wisely too,
The takers might eat much better foods at a diner
But, the givers they will always sleep so much finer.
Randy L. McClave
IF I OFFENDED YOU
If what I had said or wrote had offended you
I am so sorry for my actions which are true,
If they had hurt your feelings or made you mad
I am truly sorry for now I am sad.
I am so sorry if I had hurt your feelings
From any of my post or their dealings,
And I am so sorry if I had brought you to tears
Or if I brought you any unlocked fears.
I am sorry if I talked against something you believed in
I am sorry if I called it a lie or even a sin,
And I am sorry if I talked about someone you trusted
And I am sorry if I said they should get busted.
I am sorry that I believe in the truth which I won’t deny
And I am not sorry that I hate a lie,
And I am sorry if I got on your nerves with a attack
I am also sorry for the knives in my back.
With a smile I read and I hear your many posts
Many attacks were on me with a hundred ghosts,
But, if you believed what you said or wrote had offended me
They didn’t, I am always full of positivity and glee.
Randy L. McClave
OUR MONOPOLY
I remember the time that my wife was sent to jail
She told me it was like a living hell,
She refused all food and all drink
I guess while there of her crime she did think.
She would curse everyone that would walk by
She was hateful to our son which caused him to cry,
And while there she even spat on me
Because, it wasn’t in my power to set her free.
She kept asking me if I was doing well
When she heard I might be buying a hotel,
And when she heard that I bought another house
She then accused me of cheating and seeking a new spouse.
While in jail I still remember the time that she was there
And how she kept accusing me that I never did care,
I will never forget the pain and heartbreak that happened then
So, I’ll never play Monopoly with her ever again.
Randy L. McClave