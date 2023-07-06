BACK TO WHERE WE WERE

When our fathers formed this great U.S.of A.

They had God in their hearts

And with God as their foundation

Nothing could tear it apart

With God on their side they built

The greatest nation proud and fair

God, You truly blessed them

There’s no question You were there.

There was a time when

WE put You first in everything

We’d give You the credit

For all the blessings You would bring

And for all our thankfulness

You’d bless us with an even greater share

Take us back, Lord

Take us back to where we were

Then it seems, Lord, we forgot

From where all the blessings came

And we set You aside, Lord

And praised ourselves for all the fame

And tho others left You standing

There are those who still believe You care

And You can take us back, Lord

Take us back to where we were

Touch our land, Lord

Take us back to where we were

To a God-fearing nation

And people who really care

Let us just once more

Reach out and learn to share

Take us back, Lord

Take us back to where we were

John F. Enyart & Donald R. Nelson

COME TO CHURCH

Come to my church this Sunday

And together we can pray,

We can together listen to the Pastor preach

And learn from the lesson that he will teach.

Here we are all family and friends

We too know broken hearts Jesus mends,

So, if you need to cry or even moan

Please remember this, you are not alone.

We don’t care about the clothes that you wear

Or about the length of your hair,

Or about the money that you have, or have not

What we do care about is Jesus you have sought.

So, if salvation is on your mind

And if a church you are needing and wanting to find,

If with worries or dread you’re coping

These doors at my church for you we will open.

Come to my church and please join us

As we praise and worship the Lord Jesus,

Visitors we are always excited to greet

We are Central Baptist Church on 29th street.

Randy L. McClave

FOR, WITH AND AGAINST

Frank started to pray

It lasted about 30 seconds or so,

The congregation liked what he did say

As their happy emotions began to grow.

Then the members of the church clasped their hands

And they all began praying too,

As the soul expands

They shouted, “Frank we are also praying for you”.

Then a minute or so later

Frank was still there devoutly praying,

As he prayed to our lord and our creator

Now Bible verses he was also saying.

The congregations backs were now going numb and soar

As they continued to listen what Frank was saying,

Many then began to to twiddle their thumb as their stomachs roar

The congregation said, “Frank with you we all are praying.”

Now 3 minutes had already past

And the congregation were all still in prayer,

Many mumbled how long will this prayer last

As upon the floor or the pews they all did stare.

Now the arms of the congregation was getting weary

Then Frank shouted out, “Now let’s all now sing a hymn!”

As their eyes were getting tired and teary

They congregation now thought,“ We are now praying against him”.

Randy L. McClave

GIVERS AND TAKERS

When I was not that very old

Unto me this truth my father once told,

I still remember every word that my father had said

And his beliefs for me has always led.

There are two types of people in this world

And one day unto me, he said that fact will be unfurled,

My father told me to be ready and prepared

As at me he then worriedly stared.

I’m not talking about religions or beliefs

Or about liars or thief’s,

I’m not even talking about races or genders

Or even about those who wear belts or even suspenders.

I’m not talking about republicans or democrats

And I’m not talking about diplomats,

Im not talking about the rich or the poor

And I’m not talking about a priest or a pastor.

I’m talking about the givers and the takers

Many of whom are just law makers,

They can be in any aspect of your life

Anywhere you look even a soon to be husband or wife.

About themselves is all that they care about

To their own happiness and joy is their truest route,

They take while the other always give and give

While we all have the desire to have and help and live.

My father then said this is the true difference of the two

And I hope that you my son choose wisely too,

The takers might eat much better foods at a diner

But, the givers they will always sleep so much finer.

Randy L. McClave

IF I OFFENDED YOU

If what I had said or wrote had offended you

I am so sorry for my actions which are true,

If they had hurt your feelings or made you mad

I am truly sorry for now I am sad.

I am so sorry if I had hurt your feelings

From any of my post or their dealings,

And I am so sorry if I had brought you to tears

Or if I brought you any unlocked fears.

I am sorry if I talked against something you believed in

I am sorry if I called it a lie or even a sin,

And I am sorry if I talked about someone you trusted

And I am sorry if I said they should get busted.

I am sorry that I believe in the truth which I won’t deny

And I am not sorry that I hate a lie,

And I am sorry if I got on your nerves with a attack

I am also sorry for the knives in my back.

With a smile I read and I hear your many posts

Many attacks were on me with a hundred ghosts,

But, if you believed what you said or wrote had offended me

They didn’t, I am always full of positivity and glee.

Randy L. McClave

OUR MONOPOLY

I remember the time that my wife was sent to jail

She told me it was like a living hell,

She refused all food and all drink

I guess while there of her crime she did think.

She would curse everyone that would walk by

She was hateful to our son which caused him to cry,

And while there she even spat on me

Because, it wasn’t in my power to set her free.

She kept asking me if I was doing well

When she heard I might be buying a hotel,

And when she heard that I bought another house

She then accused me of cheating and seeking a new spouse.

While in jail I still remember the time that she was there

And how she kept accusing me that I never did care,

I will never forget the pain and heartbreak that happened then

So, I’ll never play Monopoly with her ever again.

Randy L. McClave

