ASHLAND The walls of Bill Schnitzker’s man cave are covered, not with wallpaper, but with license plates.
The 67-year-old Ashland native, who has more than 1,000 plates from all over the United States, said he developed an interest in plates when he was a grade-schooler and ran across a plate from Alabama while riding his bike behind a local car dealership. But serious collecting didn’t get underway until a bit later.
By 1980, he had joined Automobile License Plate Collectors Association, an organization that dates to 1954. Schnitzker travels the country to attend conferences of the group, where collectors buy, sell and trade plates. Since then, he’s won numerous awards for his displays; in fact, he has accumulated 22 awards since the 1980s and they span each decade of his collecting.
While most of the plates are in the man cave, three are displayed in the living room — they are his current favorites and newest ones. Two are from Florida and one is from Nevada. He said it’s the look of the plates that makes them desirable for him.
“I just like the way they look,” he said, noting his wife allows him to keep three displayed in the living room.
He said collectors let their personal preference be their guide, and while he likes to obtain Kentucky plates — everything from trucks to taxis to personal vehicles — he also considers the design and colors when choosing what he buys.
At conventions, souvenir plates often are available. Not only do members of ALPCA buy, trade and sell plates, but special plates may be up for auction. Some go for several hundred dollars.
Another point Schnitzker considers when buying plates is the number. Collectors like low numbers, but he said he also likes collecting his favorite numbers. Those, too, are based on how they look. His number is 25, so several of his plates bear those digits.
“That’s my number,” he said. “It just looks good.” But he also likes plates with “88” and single-digit plates. He has “WV1” and “KY1” plates. “ALPCA members always go for the single-digit plates,” he said.