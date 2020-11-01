ASHLAND The Boyd County Public Library is making its 154,000 books, videos, magazines, newspapers and other items easier to find with an upgraded website it expects to roll out Wednesday.
The site also will make it easier for patrons to find an additional 800,000 digital items and to use the library's extensive range of databases, director Debbie Cosper said.
It replaces a website that had become cumbersome and difficult to use and update, Cosper said.
It comes with a new app launch for use on cell phones and other mobile devices.
The upgrade has been needed for some time, Cosper said. "I realized if I couldn't find something, I knew patrons could find anything. It was poorly laid out. … The site will be easier to use and people will be able to find things better than with the old one."
The revamped site keeps the old internet address — thebookplace.org — but the redesign places key components front and center. Digital items will be easier to find.
Some 60 databases will be a click away. Subjects range from car repair to recipes to investor information. There also are databases for children.
The library has had access to the databases for some time but they were hard to find, Cosper said. "Unless you already knew about it, you wouldn't know we had it. It's going to be fun to see people discover these things,” Cosper said.
The redesign comes at a time when digital traffic has mushroomed, according to Cosper. Digital use had been doubling about every month and with patrons staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are checking out more ebooks, audiobooks and videos, she said.
The site was designed by LibraryMarket, a company run by librarians. "They know how users think and it is built for how users use it," she said.