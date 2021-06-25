ASHLAND The Boyd County Public Library will launch a new app on July 1.
The new app will be available in both Google Play and the Apple Store by searching “Boyd County Public Library.”
The app pairs with a recent website renovation and the two will integrate resources better, according to Ben Nunley, Boyd County Public Library Public Services Manager.
“It takes you to a lot of the website resources, Nunley explained. “What we did is we streamlined everything to make it easier for folks to find stuff on the app.”
Some of the content will link to resources on the library’s mobile page, or outside resources, but other features hope to bring added convenience to app users. Nunley said the team worked to put as much content in the app as possible and linked to other resources where available.
The idea was to create a way for people to have as much access to library resources as possible.
“We’re all connected to our phones and our smart devices and that’s how so many people find access to things anymore,” said Debbie Cosper, Library Director. “And we really wanted to make sure that all the things that you can get on our website and in our library were available in somebody’s hand. We have so many digital resources and we just want to make sure everybody has access to them.”
The app allows users to navigate the library’s catalog, link to databases, tutoring and more.
“About anything you can do at the library, you know, we can do through the app or the website,” Nunley said. “Actually, it’s possible to have a card, do your thing and never walk through the doors and still have a good experience.”
The old app was dated according to Cosper and Nunley. The library knew the app needed to be redone, and then it went down in the fall of last year, said Nunley.
The library has been without an app for about a year and has been working to get the new app ready for launch, but, like most things, Nunley said, the pandemic slowed the process.
Nunley is looking forward to the app launch, and believes it will be well received as people have been asking about where the old version went. Nunley joked that it went to the app graveyard.
The feature he is looking forward to is the ability to self-checkout at the bookshelf.
Community members will also be able scan the ISBN of any book from wherever they are, and place it on a request to hold.
“Let’s say you’re wanting to read a book and you’re out in the community at a bookstore or something like that and there’s a book there you’re interested in,” said Nunley. “You can actually scan the ISBN of that book and it will tell you if we have it in our system ... make a decision then if they don’t want to buy it or place it on hold.”
People can save the accounts and digital library cards of each member to one app, which Nunley says will be convenient for families. Another added convenience is the ability to self-checkout a book from the library shelf or place materials on hold for pickup.
The app goes beyond books and physical materials inside the Boyd branches.
“Anything they would be looking for, audiobooks, music, movies, television, books, all of that’s going to be available, not to mention links to the website for like, our research resources,” said Nunley.
