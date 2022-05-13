GREENUP The Greenup County Public Library kicked off its Summer Reading Program on Thursday at the main branch in downtown Greenup.
Librarian Vicki Hughes said everyone is glad to be back in person and the turnout for the popular program was phenomenal. The program began at 6, but Hughes said all of the library staff and volunteers were busy setting up for most of the day. “My heart feels great, but my feet are killing me,” she said, laughing.
“Almost every staff member, teen volunteers and adult volunteers have been really busy working to make this happen.
"Texas Roadhouse is here,” Hughes said as the Roadhouse’s armadillo walked past the library window talking with kids and adults alike. “The Greenup County Preschool, Kentucky State Police Youth Advocate, ReGroup from Ramey Estep, the Extension Office, Ohio University, the Homemakers, Girl Scouts, KDMC is doing heart screenings and City National Bank is here handing out information about identity theft,” Hughes said. She listed many of the organizations and businesses involved in the program. The library also gave away prizes, including four tickets donated by King’s Island and four tickets donated by Kentucky Kingdom.
Everything at the kickoff event was free to the public, including food and refreshments. The goal of the Summer Reading Program is to encourage not only children but adults as well to read at least a little bit every day, Hughes said. “We had 350 sign up for Fast Pass alone,” Hughes said, highlighting the extreme interest in the community for the popular event.
Live music also figured prominently at the event with performances by the Willis Twins, Axis, Jeremy Lavendar and Paper Sails. All the performers were Greenup County talent as well, Hughes said.
“My co-workers have been absolutely amazing,” Hughes said. “And I couldn’t ask for a better group of people.”
Hughes said that the Summer Reading Program with its kickoff and the book sale at the end are just part of what the library has to offer the community.
“There are so many thing people don’t know they can do at the library. We have books but we also have audio, play-aways, and wonder books,” she said. “We have DVDs, computers, games and puzzles. It isn’t just about books anymore. We have so many ways to learn and to be entertained."
The event featured music, bouncy houses and more. Hughes said AJ Lawson and her family decorated the library, turning it into an under-the-sea library (complete with aquarium tunnel) to go along with the reading program’s theme of “Oceans of Possibilities. Hughes said everyone who is interested can check out the library’s Facebook Page or website to learn more, and to see more events and everything else the library has to offer.