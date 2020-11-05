SUMMIT Construction on a new Boyd County Library branch in Summit is ahead of schedule and the branch is expected to open in July, according to director Debbie Cosper.
Builders are installing roof decking and outer walls and the structure should be enclosed by the time wintry weather arrives, Cosper said.
Workers will stay busy through winter and spring finishing the interior, she said.
Some earthmoving remains to be done to carve away the shoulder on U.S. 60 where access to the parking lot will be located.
The $4.5 million branch, which replaces the one formerly at the Kyova Mall, is going up on three acres on U.S. 60 at the intersection of Midland Trail, across from Summit RV. There also will be parking access from Midland Trail.
The 18,000-square-foot branch will include about one-third staff space and two-thirds patron space. Features include a drive-through check-out and book drop, a 100-seat meeting room — largest in the system and available after hours — two four-seat study rooms, two fireplaces (one indoor, one outdoor) — a patio and a north-facing wall of windows that Cosper said will admit light for reading without direct-sun glare.
There also will be a genealogy room and a maker space. There will be an adult collection room, a children's collection room and a teen room.
There also will be adequate restrooms — the lack of which was a shortcoming of the Kyova branch, according to Cosper.
The parking lot will accommodate 85 cars and a school bus, she said.
Collection rooms were designed with expansion in mind, with about one-third of each available for more books and other materials.
The Kyova branch closed in the spring when the first wave of COVID-19 closed the mall, and library officials decided to leave it closed, she said. Materials there will be placed in storage and moved into the new branch.