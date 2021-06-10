SUMMIT A new branch of the Boyd County Public Library is nearing completion.
Construction on the brand new building is expected to finish by the end of July, according to Debbie Cosper, Boyd County Public Library director.
“It is getting close. They are doing a wonderful job,” said Cosper.
Construction was delayed by two weeks following a fiber optics line needing to be moved near the front of the building on U.S. 60. After the ground was leveled for building, the line wasn’t deep enough in the dirt. A berm, the line as well as a power pole had to be moved.
After the hiccup, work continued and is on schedule otherwise. Cosper said the issue has not “significantly changed the completion date.”
Following construction, the library staff will take about a month to combine the materials from the Kyova and Summit branch buildings, move in furniture and get everything set. The branch is expected to have an opening the first of September.
The building will feature a drive-through/pick-up and a patio. It will have three times the space of the Kyova branch, which had more than the old Summit branch building, Cosper said. The old Summit Branch has been home to storage and home bound delivery since the library moved the branch into the Kyova mall.
The homebound delivery vehicle will be housed in its own garage at the new branch building. The parking garage will have room for 89 spots, including room for a school bus, and can be accessed from U.S. 60 or Midland Trail.
“My favorite thing is a wonderful outdoor patio that shares a fireplace with the inside,” Cosper said. “The lighting is amazing. There’s no shadow, no glare. Lighting is wonderful in a library.”
Three times the material will be housed in the new branch along with a dedicated teen room and a children’s room with a book arch. It will feature a gaming system, Wi-Fi, books, audiobooks and a helpful staff, said Cosper.
The library will have a meeting room that holds about 85 people and can be broken down into two smaller rooms as well as a catering kitchen. The room will be available for use anytime, before or after hours.
“It will be a real library,” said Cosper. “We’ve done a good job remodeling our existing buildings, but this is going to be a real library.”
Cosper called the new building inviting and a nice place to hang out and get help.
