MOREHEAD A Lexington woman is facing trafficking charges in Rowan County, according to police.
Morehead Police couldn't release many details regarding the arrest of 38-year-old Brionne Treadway on Saturday, May 9. A lieutenant did confirm the arrest was the result of a traffic stop.
Treadway was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in heroin, first-degree trafficking in an unspecified controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations, according to Rowan County Detention Center records.
Treadway also had two bench warrants out for her, police confirmed.
Jail records also show Treadway had a methamphetamine trafficking case pending against her in circuit court.
She is currently being held on no bond, per the jail records.
