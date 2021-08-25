GREENUP A woman charged with violating graves in Greenup County has finally arrived in county lock-up, according to court records.
Nakala Bloomfield, 35, of Lewis County, is accused of violating graves somewhere in Greenup County on July 22, according to court records. Five days later, Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies picked up Bloomfield along Ky. 10 in Garrison, records show.
Jail records show Bloomfield was finally transferred to the Greenup County Detention Center on Aug. 19, so she could stand for her charges. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.
Court records don't really say much about the details of the accusations — Bloomfield was served with a complaint warrant, records show.
Violating graves is a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison. According to the Kentucky state code, violating graves can range from digging up a body to toppling a head stone to stealing flowers off a lot.
(606) 326-2653 |