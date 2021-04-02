VANCEBURG Lewis County Fiscal Court is considering the future of the Lewis County Detention Center.
That decision, to keep it open or shut it down, could be made as soon as April 12 when fiscal court will hold their next regular session.
The possible move is in light of a projected budget that shows financial conflicts as the result of fewer state inmates being housed at the local facility.
The jail’s future has become a topic of discussion in fiscal court over the past couple of months with the number of class D state inmates kept at the facility decreasing since March 2020.
That’s when COVID-19 began to impact the number of inmates being housed statewide.
The state pays counties to house class D inmates in their local detention facilities to help ease the burden of overcrowding in state facilities.
Lewis County is paid $31.64/day for each class D inmate housed here. That amounts to about $11,390 per year per inmate.
The detention center budget for 2020-21 projects the annual income for class D inmates at $525,000.
That same line-item for 2021-22 projects the 12-month income at $260,000. That amount will likely be much less, according to County Treasurer Penny Lee.
Lee says there are presently 17 class D inmates being housed locally. That compares to 42 at the same time last year.
She adds that in her discussions with state officials, she has learned the numbers will continue to dwindle and it will become more difficult for counties to be assigned state inmates.
Another concern is that many crimes currently considered as class D offenses may be reclassified as misdemeanors with the offenders instead receiving fines and less time behind bars.
Talk of the facility’s future became serious during a special meeting of fiscal court in March with the discussion of the facility’s budget.
“It think it’s a financial burden on our county,” Judge-Executive Jimmy Lykins said of the facility during the meeting.
“There are eight counties in the state of Kentucky that are smaller than us that have county jails,” he said. “Seven of those eight have an average jail budget of $3.3 million. Ours is $1.338 million (for the current fiscal year). $2 million less.”
“There is nowhere to cut,” he said. “If you can show me and tell me where to cut, I say do it. I can’t find it and I’m willing to listen.”
“There are changes in the jail programs that are meaning fewer days for incarcerating class Ds,” Lykins told magistrates. “I’ve also been told that there are going to be changes in laws that are coming that class D felonies will become misdemeanors.”
“There are 49 counties in the state of Kentucky that do not have a county jail,” Lykins said. “My question would be, of this board, is why?”
“I think we have two options,” Lykins told magistrates. “This is my own opinion. Number one, do you want to raise taxes; Number two, if not, you need to be prepared, in my opinion, to close the jail.”
“I think we owe these people a response, an answer,” he said gesturing to Jailer Jeff Lykins and detention center employees in attendance at the meeting. “They need to know up or down, one way or the other if the jail is going to close or is it going to remain open.”
“I’m sure Jeff (Lykins) and the others working there are tired of the employees asking them what they know about the future of the jail,” Jimmy Lykins said.
“My answer to Jeff has been, ‘I don’t know,’” the judge-executive added.
Jimmy Lykins then turned his attention to magistrates.
“I am recommending to you, that at the fiscal court meeting in April, that you come to this meeting prepared to vote up or vote down what this county should do with this situation,” he said.
Lykins reviewed two proposed budgets for the upcoming fiscal year which begins on July 1.
One budget is if the facility is to remain open, the other is if the facility is closed.
Lykins reviewed major differences in the two budgets indicating savings to taxpayers should the facility be closed.
County inmates would be incarcerated in a regional facility, likely at Morehead or Maysville. Following arrest and booking, the inmate would be taken to that facility by a deputy jailer. The estimated annual cost of housing those inmates for the year is $260,000.
The budget includes transportation and vehicle expenses.
He said the jailer’s salary in the budgets is the same but could be lowered with the beginning of the next term in 2023 to $30,000 if the local facility is closed.
Jimmy Lykins noted the cost of other payroll expenses and benefits would be lowered because of fewer required employees.
Following payroll, other major estimated savings is reflected in medical costs, food, and utilities.
In the bottom line comparison, the budget to keep the jail operating next year is $1.130 million and $634,208 if it is closed.
Jimmy Lykins has taken steps to reduce an interest expense by $27,489 after working to negotiate a lower interest rate on the $360,000 balance owed on a major facility renovation a few years ago. That note is set to be paid off in fiscal 2026.
The contribution to the jail budget from the county’s general fund is estimated at $700,000 for the next fiscal year if the facility remains open. That compares to a $491,500 contribution if the facility is closed.
The budgeted amount for 2020-21 is $600,000. It will exceed that figure because of the unforeseen loss in class D revenue.
The judge executive said the amount transferred from the county’s general fund to the jail for the current fiscal year is more than 16% of the entire general fund.
In comparing that amount to previous years, he said in 2005-06 the percentage was 8.8%; 12.8% in 2009-10; and 18.98 percent in 2018-19.
He formed a committee in January to review options and has compared jail situations in neighboring counties as well as counties in similar situations across the commonwealth.
He said he has talked extensively with officials in Frankfort and from other counties in researching options and adds that he would prefer to keep the facility open if it is financially possible.
“None of this is (Jailer) Jeff’s (Lykins) fault or any reflection on him or any previous jailer or judge (executive),” Jimmy Lykins stressed.
While many details would need to be worked out if the move is made to close the facility, a decision will likely be made by the April 12 session of fiscal court.