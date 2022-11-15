ASHLAND It was a brisk evening in Central Park with herds of families bundled in their winter-best ready to deck the halls and welcome the Christmas season in Ashland on Monday.
The bandstand stage looked North Pole-ready, adorned with large candy-cane lights that evoked the child-like twinkle in the eyes of those in attendance.
Rob Johnson, of WSAZ, kicked off the excitement announcing that this would be the 34th year of Ashland's Winter Wonderland of Lights displays that can cause a lull in traffic around the park for the foreseeable future.
"This is special," Johnson said, elaborating that he comes back to emcee the event year after year to embrace the tradition that locals take pride in and outsiders travel from miles around to see.
Johnson said the lights at Central Park are a treasure to the state of Kentucky, drawing hundreds from states away that know and understand the heritage and hold it just as dear.
With more than a million individual lights set to twinkle, Marion Russell, director of Winter Wonderland of Lights, acknowledged the work that went into setting up and preparing the displays and thanked city and park employees for their work.
Audience members were entertained with singers performing Christmas classics like "Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Mary Did You Know."
Jenny and Halle Rice, of Catlettsburg, said that although this was their first year attending the opening ceremony, the parade and park lights were a staple in their Christmastime routines.
City Commissioner Marty Gute said he has been attending the park at Christmas long before his commission days, saying the light displays are the "highlight of the season."
Gute also said new displays and lights are added annually and he looks forward to coming every year to see what's new.
Brantley, 9, and his siblings Kenneth, 7, Kiera, 6, and Shaylynn, 4 stood eagerly, checking around for a rumored special guest.
"Is Santa gonna be here?" one asked before recalling seeing the jolly guy around these parts during years past.
When asked their favorite light-piece each one exclaimed a different display, "The dinosaurs, the elves, the train... Maybe just all of them," Brantley concluded before his attention was grabbed by an approaching fire truck.
Thankfully there was no emergency at the park on Monday evening, but a special man required a special escort.
The Ashland Fire Department's engine was a makeshift sleigh, delivering the one and only Santa Claus himself who was there for the special event to take photos and meet ecstatic crowd members who were truly surprised by his arrival.
"I will be turning on the lights," Laken Deerfeld, a volunteer for Winter Wonderland of Lights said before a countdown from "3" concluded with a flip of a switch and the twinkle of a million bulbs illuminated the grounds around the park.
Children were invited to go see the displays, hang out with Santa Claus and return next week, Tuesday, Nov. 22, for the annual Christmas parade that will start at 7 p.m.
(606) 326-2652 |