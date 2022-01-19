With a shortened work week due to the MLK holiday, the local delegation is back at it again in Frankfort.
Last week, the main work of the legislature was providing much-needed relief to the areas of western Kentucky affected by last year’s tornadoes. With those relief bills signed into law, the legislature is now pivoting to the budget. Two proposals hang out — one originating from the House, the other from the governor’s office.
State Sen. Robin Webb (D-Grayson) said she hopes this week will see more information released about the budget, giving lawmakers “more time to digest the budget” to see if the two can be reconciled. State Rep. Scott Sharp (R-Ashland) said while he was out sick last week, from what he’s seen of the Republican-backed House Bill, he’s happy with the amount of money being put into education.
Under both proposals, a little more than $4,000 more will be spent per pupil in Kentucky, however the governor's proposal includes $172 million for universal pre-K, while the house bill does not.
Another big difference in the budget is Gov. Andy Beshear’s push for large-scale infrastructure investments using ARPA money, while the House bill would leave about $1.7 billion unallocated.
Beshear’s proposal has been introduced to the House by the speaker for consideration.
The car tax bills — which Webb and State Rep. Patrick Flannery submitted last week — are still being explored. Webb said other bills have been introduced, while Sharp said he will sign on to Flannery’s but would like to see a bill that would freeze the rates for 24 months, to allow the market to settle.
While Beshear has signed the Kentucky Supreme Court districts into law this week, the other bills have yet to be signed. Under state law, if the governor does not sign or veto in 10 days, it becomes law — that excludes Sundays.
Webb said she believes if the governor was going to veto the maps for the U.S. House, the State House and the State Senate, he would’ve already done it by now. That means there’s a shot at those becoming law this week.
Here’s some other news from the local delegation:
• Rep. Danny Bentley (R-Greenup), who could not be reached for comment, is seeing his insulin cost control bills pick up steam in the House, with representatives from both sides of the aisle have signed onto as co-sponsors. So far, neither bill — one that would regulate costs on supplies such as needles, another that would establish an emergency insulin program — have been assigned to a committee.
• Sharp said he is working with a group in Ashland to get a model bill tweaked for introduction that would give grandparents taking in grandchildren access to resources typically only given to foster families.
• The Senate bill that would recover $15 million invested in Unity Aluminum by the state back in 2017 has been amended in terms of its timetables and is now sitting in the rules committee. Webb said even if the bill passes the rules committee, it could still be held up before making it to the floor for a full vote.
