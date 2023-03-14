FLATWOODS The American Legion Riders aren’t your typical motorcycle club.
The big hogs just so happen to be their preferred mode of transportation.
At Flatwoods Post 325, there are 33 members, including Terry Rice, a Legion Rider since 1998. Kirby Mabery is the commander.
Rice — as all Legion Riders are — is a veteran. He was in the National Guard and then served in the Army from 1986-1990.
In Flatwoods, the Riders are a diverse group, representing six decades with an age range from the 30s to the 80s. Two are female, Rice said.
One elder statesman, Jerry, was sitting at the Post 325 bar one Thursday afternoon sipping Pepsi on the rocks. He’s a teetotaler.
“It’s a big brotherhood,” Jerry said of being part of the crew.
During warmer months — from about April through September — they’ll sometimes go on spontaneous rides together, if only just to Maysville for lunch.
Rice said the camaraderie is unmatched.
“It’s a close-knit group,” he said.
The American Legion Riders aren’t just a bunch of old armed forces guys riding bikes, either. They do quite a bit of community service. They’ve conducted rides for a slew of causes, including raising money for homeless veterans, helping needy students and more. They participate in the “Laying of the Wreaths” on Memorial Day, too.
They partner with other organizations, such as the Patriot Guard, on different missions. They’ll frequently team up with others posts, too.
“It’s not just about us,” said Jerry.
Legion Riders activities are more bonding time for Terry and Tina Rice, husband and wife. Tina is the secretary for the group, which has regular meetings at the post monthly.
The Rices said the group is all about safety, in terms of the types of bikes they use and the way they conduct themselves.
“We’re not riding from bar to bar, that’s not what we do,” Terry Rice said. “Now at the end of the day after a hot ride, it’s nice to pop open a cold beer — but not until that moment.”
They inspect the choppers consistently before hitting the road.
“Everybody has a role,” he said.
The actual motorcycles vary. There are plenty of Harleys, Hondas and more. Each must have a 350cc engine, at least.
Rice’s dream bike is a Harley-Davidson CVO (Custom Vehicle Operation), but he’s “fortunate to have what I have.”
Tina Rice was in the process of putting together a schedule of rides for 2023 back in February. It’s getting much closer to normal after three years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In September, the Legion Riders will head to North Carolina for the Maggie Valley Rides, which offers riders 35 pre-planned routes to choose from with more than 7,000 miles to cover. The Thunder in the Mountains rally (in Tennessee in May) was also on the tentative schedule.
Rice loves cruising the open road on his motorcycle.
“There’s a lot of freedom to it,” said Rice, who’s done plenty of sightseeing thanks to his ride. He’s even been to Sturgis, South Dakota, the motorcycle capital of the world.
Rice said if anyone is interested in learning more about Post 325 or becoming a member, they can contact the post at 836-7184 or pop in one day at 905 Deschum Street in Flatwoods.
