The impressive career of Detective Angelleen H. O’Pell was recognized by the Ashland Police Department as she received her Honorable Discharge Award from service this month. Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said this award is given to retiring officers who have completed their duty with outstanding service and contributions.
O’Pell began her career at the City of Maysville Police Department in March 2000. Four months later she graduated the Department of Criminal Justice Training Police Academy, where she received an award in physical fitness and was chosen as one of the leaders of her class.
She returned home and joined the Ashland Police Department on Nov. 1, 2001, where she served the citizens of Ashland in several capacities throughout her career. But O’Pell’s desire to serve in law enforcement began long before then.
O’Pell said she wanted to be a police officer for as long as she could remember.
“Being a police officer is what I wanted to do from the time I can remember wanting to do anything,” she said. “I remember being in elementary school, and we were asked to draw what we wanted to be when we grew up. My friends drew teachers, nurses, ballerinas and such, but I colored in my blue police uniform.”
“I’m certain that motivation was sparked by my dad’s long and successful career in law enforcement,” O’Pell said. “He became an officer before I was born, so I grew up with that positive image of the badge my entire life, and I could not have asked for a better role model, not only for my career, but in life.”
Kelley wrote of O’Pell’s distinguished career, saying, “Angel has worked as a Patrol Officer, D.A.R.E. Officer, Crime Prevention Officer, and as Detective where she stayed until retirement. She has participated in the Ashland School Safety Patrol Program since 2002.”
Kelley was also quick to recognize O’Pell’s contribution to the greater community beyond Ashland.
“Angel’s service was not limited to the citizens of Ashland as she also served on a statewide Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, The Kentucky Attorney General’s Task Force Against Human Trafficking, and the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network, who chose her to represent female officers across the state present and future on a board that was developed to reconstruct the physical standards to be a police officer in Kentucky. The standards this committee implemented are still used today.”
O’Pell credits her success in a large part to the examples set by others.
“I have been blessed with many positive role models throughout my career. I’d like to think I learned something from all of them. I’ve worked with and for some of the very best, and I feel I learned and grew from both the good and the bad, as I was taught who I wanted to emulate, as well as who I did not want to be as an officer.”
And as for her own example, her legacy of service, she said, “I can say with certainty I have done my best. I cannot say it has always been easy, but most things worth doing aren’t. And I can only hope I have left a positive impact on those aspiring to a career in law enforcement, male or female.”
O’Pell has left an inspiring legacy and a benchmark of accomplishments to which other officers can aspire. She served two terms as the KWLEN president, and during her tenure hosted the International Association of Women Police Conference in Lexington with 62 different countries represented.
She was chosen and served as a mentor for young female officers through both KWLEN and IAWP. In her 22 years of law enforcement, she received many awards including, exceptional duty, honorable duty, meritorious service award, life saving award, educational achievement award, letters of commendation, Kentucky House of Representatives certificate, Kentucky Senate certificates, KWLEN officer of the year, The Kentucky Children's Advocacy Center’s legendary partner award and numerous letters of recognition and appreciation.
O’Pell also has the distinction and honor of being the Ashland Police Department’s longest serving female officer.
“For her 20-plus years of service to the citizens of Ashland through her distinguished career as a skilled courageous member of the Ashland Police Department, Detective Angelleen H. O’Pell is hereby awarded the Honorable Discharge Award,” Kelley said at her retirement ceremony.
Kelley added O’Pell was as fine an officer as any that could be found in the entire country.
“I can’t say for sure what my next chapter holds, but I can say it has been an honor to serve the citizens of this community. And I am not yet finished with that task,” O’Pell said. “I hope to continue to serve and help people, in a different capacity."