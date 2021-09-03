Some of the most popular tailgating recipes are hot dogs, mac and cheese, wings, nachos, burgers and dip and chips.
Of course, you can tailgate any way you want and with whatever food that sounds good to you.
Here are some ideas from Food Network.
PULL-APART DOGS IN A BLANKET RING
All-purpose flour, for dusting
Four 8-ounce tubes refrigerated crescent dough sheets
1 large egg, well beaten
2 tablespoons poppy seeds
2 tablespoons white sesame seeds
Sixteen 3⁄4-ounce slices American cheese
12 large beef hot dogs, about 7 inches long
Spicy mustard, for serving
Position an oven rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees F. Turn a large baking sheet over, then cut a piece of parchment large enough to cover the bottom of the baking sheet.
Lightly dust a work surface with flour. Stack 2 crescent dough sheets on top of each other, then use a rolling pin to roll the dough into a rectangle slightly larger than the parchment, about 17 inches by 13 inches. Gently transfer the dough to the parchment on the inverted baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough sheets, setting the second rectangle aside on the work surface. Brush the dough on the baking sheet with the beaten egg, sprinkle with half the poppy and sesame seeds and top with the cheese, leaving a 1⁄2-inch border all the way around. Top with the reserved rectangle of dough and pinch the sides to close.
Position a 31⁄2-inch bowl upside down in the center of the dough. Use a sharp knife to make 1 cut from the center of the top edge of the dough rectangle straight down to the rim of the bowl, 1 cut from the center of the bottom edge of the dough rectangle straight up to the rim of the bowl, 1 cut from the center of the left edge of the dough rectangle straight to the rim of the bowl and 1 cut from the center of the right edge of the dough rectangle to the rim of the bowl, dividing the dough into 4 equal pieces. Make 2 additional cuts within each piece so that you have 12 pieces total (some will be larger than others, but try your best to make the pieces as even as possible). Remove the bowl from the center.
Put 1 hot dog on each piece of dough so the ends meet in the middle of the dough. Gently wrap the piece of dough around each hot dog. Space the wrapped hot dogs as evenly apart as possible. Brush the dough all over with the beaten egg and sprinkle with the remaining poppy and sesame seeds.
Bake, rotating the baking sheet halfway through the cooking time, until the dough is puffed and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a large cutting board. Fill a small bowl with spicy mustard and put into the baked dough in the center. Serve immediately.
CHILI CON CARNE
21⁄2 pounds beef chuck, cut into 1 inch cubes
21⁄2 pounds pork shoulder, cut into 1 inch cubes
1 tablespoon kosher salt plus more to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
1⁄3 to 1⁄2 cup olive oil
2 large Spanish onions, chopped
10 large cloves garlic, minced
1⁄4 cup New Mexico red chile powder
2 tablespoons ancho chile powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons oregano, crushed (preferably Mexican)
6 cups beef or chicken broth, homemade or low-sodium canned (see note)
Two 151⁄2-ounce cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed
Serving suggestions: White rice, sour cream, chopped cilantro (fresh coriander), shredded cheddar, minced fresh or pickled jalapeno peppers
Pat the meat dry with a paper towel and season with the salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large stew pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sear the meat, in small batches, until well browned, adding more oil to the pan if needed. Transfer meat to a bowl and reserve.
Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the oil from the pan. Saute the onions over medium heat for 10 minutes, scraping up the browned bits with a wooden spoon from the bottom of the pan. Add the garlic and saute for 2 minutes more. Stir in the chili powders, cumin, and oregano and cook for 2 minutes. Whisk in 5 cups of the stock. Add the meat and any accumulated juices to the pot. Bring to a gentle simmer. Season the chili with salt and pepper to taste, and stew the meat with a cover slightly ajar until almost tender, about 3 hours.
In a food processor or blender puree half of the beans with the remaining stock. Add the bean mixture to the chili along with the whole beans. Simmer for 1 hour more or until the meat is tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with rice and selections of condiments, like sour cream, chopped cilantro, shredded cheddar, minced fresh or sliced pickled jalapenos.
JALAPENO-CHEDDAR BEER BREAD
1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted
23⁄4 cups self-rising flour, sifted (see Cook's Note)
2 tablespoons sugar
3⁄4 cup shredded Cheddar
One 12-ounce can or bottle lager, pilsner or IPA-style beer, at room temperature
1 cup sliced pickled jalapenos
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Brush an 8-by-4-by-2 1⁄2-inch loaf pan with some of the melted butter.
Whisk together the flour, sugar and 1⁄2 cup Cheddar in a large bowl.
Pour the beer into a medium bowl. Add half of the remaining butter and whisk together (it will get foamy!).
Pour the beer-butter mixture into the flour mixture and fold until just combined (it's ok if there are lumps). The batter will be relatively thick and shaggy. Transfer to the prepared loaf pan and pat out into an even layer. Pour the remaining butter over the batter and top with the remaining 1⁄4 cup Cheddar and the jalapeno slices. Bake until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 190 degrees F, 1 hour to 1 hour 5 minutes.
Let cool in the pan on a rack for about 15 minutes. Invert the bread out of the pan and eat warm or at room temperature.
BUTTERSCOTCH PEANUT BUTTER BARS
1⁄2 cup (1 stick) butter, room temperature, plus more for greasing
1⁄2 cup granulated sugar
1⁄2 cup packed brown sugar
1⁄2 cup plus 1⁄4 cup creamy peanut butter
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 cup quick-cooking oatmeal
6 ounces butterscotch chips (about 1 cup)
1 cup confectioners' sugar
4 tablespoons milk
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish with butter.
Using an electric mixer, cream the butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and 1⁄2 cup of the peanut butter. Add the egg and vanilla. Sift the flour with the baking soda and the salt. Mix the oatmeal into the flour and stir the flour into the creamed mixture. Spread the batter in the baking pan. Sprinkle the butterscotch chips over the batter and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until browned around the edges.
Whisk together the confectioners' sugar, milk and the remaining 1⁄4 cup of the peanut butter until smooth, then spread the glaze evenly over the warm bars. Allow to cool completely before cutting into squares.
BEER PUNCH
4 strawberries, chopped
1⁄4 cup blueberries
1⁄4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons grenadine
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 (12-ounce) bottles beer, cold (recommended: Corona or a pilsner)
In a bowl add the strawberries, blueberries, sugar, grenadine, and lime juice. Stir to dissolve as much sugar as possible. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, stirring a couple of times to agitate and help create juices.
When ready to serve, divide the mixture among 4 low ball glasses. Pour 6 ounces beer into each glass and give a gentle stir. Drink!
CHARLESTON
CHEESE DIP
1⁄2 cup mayonnaise
One 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese
1⁄2 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
2 green onions, finely chopped
1 dash cayenne pepper
8 butter crackers, crushed, such as Ritz
Corn chips, crackers or bagel chips, for serving
8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
In a medium bowl, mix the mayonnaise, cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, green onions and cayenne pepper. Transfer the mixture to a shallow baking dish, such as a 9-inch pie pan. Top the mixture with the cracker crumbs and bake until heated through, about 15 minutes.
Remove the pan from the oven and top with the bacon. Serve immediately with corn chips, crackers or bagel chips.
PURPLE
POTATO SALAD
2 pounds purple-skinned fingerling potatoes, quartered lengthwise
1 head garlic, halved crosswise
Pinch of red pepper flakes
5 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
Kosher salt
1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 teaspoon sugar
1⁄2 cup mayonnaise
4 tablespoons sour cream
1⁄3 cup horseradish, drained
2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
4 half-sour dill or sweet pickles, diced
3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Combine the potatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, 1 tablespoon vinegar and 1 tablespoon salt in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then simmer, uncovered, until the potatoes are tender but not mushy, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the onion and cook until almost tender, about 1 more minute. Drain, discarding the garlic. Let the potatoes cool.
Whisk the remaining 4 tablespoons vinegar, the sugar and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Mix in the mayonnaise, sour cream and horseradish. Add the celery and pickles, then gently fold in the potatoes and chopped herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
