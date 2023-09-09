Owning a cat is still strange and unexpected, even though Harriet has lived at my house for close to 10 years.
Obviously, I haven’t learned much about them, as I just stated I “own” a cat, and everybody knows you can’t own a cat, but it can own you.
I call it living at my house because it doesn’t feel like she’s my pet. It’s like having a teenager who has too much freedom: She goes in and out at her will and I often have no idea where she is or what she’s doing. While my dog follows me to the bathroom, I see the cat at meal time and sometimes after I go to bed, she comes in and climbs on top of me to purr and make biscuits.
This is where the power struggle between canine and feline is most evident.
By day, the two easily tolerate one another. One might approach the other as if to initate play. I’ve even caught them napping together on the couch.
Not cuddling like some cute Face Book meme, but on the same piece of furniture and asleep.
That’s the best they can do. That’s reality.
I have found I agree with some famous quotes about cats, including:
“A man who owns a dog is, in every sense of the word, its master; the term expresses accurately their mutual relations. But it is ridiculous when applied to the limited possession of a cat.”
— Agnes Repplier
“I love both the way a dog looks up to me and a cat condescends to me.”
— Gladys Taber
“Walking is a human habit into which dogs readily fall, but it is a distasteful form of exercise to a cat unless he has a purpose in view.”
— Carl Van Vechten
“Dogs...can be made to feel guilty about anything, including the sins of their owners. Cats refuse to take the blame for anything—including their own sins.”
— Elizabeth Peters
“Dogs are high on life. Cats need catnip.”
— Mary Bly