Loss of spoons is a worldwide problem.
Researchers at Macfarlane Burnet Institute for Medical Research and Public Health in Melbourne, Australia, did a study of the loss of spoons in the office lunchrooms and found within five months, 80% of the subject teaspoons had vanished.
One explanation offered is called the “tragedy of the commons,” which means when individuals exploit shared property to their own benefit and to the detriment of the entire group. Sounds familiar.
One writer speculates there is a planet all spoons are drawn to. Spoons aspire to live on that planet and they all are slowing, quietly making their way to that planet where they will live what spoons consider the good life.
That idea is in line with Douglas Adams’ idea. The author of “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” wrote: “ ... the spoons could be quietly migrating to a planet populated by ‘spoonoid’ life forms living in a state of spoonish nirvana. But the group agreed that the most likely explanation for the disappearance is that people just take them.”
Another writer could not maintain a health supply of forks, noting she was down to “87 butter knives, a smattering of spoons and a couple shrimp forks.”
Despite having no real physical evidence, retired editor Brad Stanhope of the Daily Republic in Fairfield/Suisun City, California, blamed his sons and expected to recoup some flatware when they moved out. I checked in with him, and those disappearances did stop when the sons moved out. I can see those young men leaving the house, giving a polite nod to the returning forks and spoons as they pass on the sidewalk.
None of these theories explains what could be happening at my house.
Maybe they are just working their way to the back of the drawers and I’ll find them someday. I will have hit the motherlode of spoons.