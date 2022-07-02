“We know the laws of gravity,
but in this place, they don’t seem to be.”
-- “Ode to the Mystery hole,” Jay Oakes and Paul Callicoat
As a West Virginia native, it seems to me we are not only wild and wonderful, but kind of wacky, too.
Not that it bothers me. I’m wacky and I think wacky is fun. Why wouldn’t my home state share that trait with me?
One of my favorite memories with my birth mother and two half sisters is visiting Hawks Nest State Park, which is near The Mystery Hole.
When I lived in Beckley, I drove past The Mystery Hole and, of course, was curious. What’s the mystery? Is there really a hole in there?
I wanted to stop and find out, but I didn’t because I was usually on my way to visit my parents or on my way home from visiting my parents. I didn’t want to spare the time.
So when the four of us were are the state park and looking for something to do, we went to The Mystery Hole.
The website says this:
“This believe-it-or-not astounding experience has intrigued many people both young and old over the years. Many come time and time again just curious to know if they really did see what they thought they’d seen, or if their eyes were playing tricks on them. Yet some have gone away so bewildered that they’ve headed in the wrong direction and became lost. Very often keys get locked in the cars because the occupants are too anxious to see the MYSTERY HOLE and experience the Laws of Gravity in action.”
It also carries a warning: “Not responsible for accidents or after effects. People with heart ailment, seizures, balance issues or vertigo, do not enter!”
Despite its ability to throw you off balance, I love The Mystery Hole and I’m happy that Musicians Jay Oakes and Paul Callicoat of Huntington wrote a song called “Ode to The Mystery Hole.” A video can be seen on YouTube, and although it doesn’t show the inside of the place, (you know, where all the mystery happens) you get the spirit of it by seeing all the craziness outside.
The website makes some pretty bold claims, quoting visitors as saying things like “It stopped my headache” and “It changed my husband from an old grouch to a nice, sweet person.”
I’m not sure I would anticipate such a dramatic result after visiting the hole, but I can vouch for the physical effects.
Some advise visitors to take a little Dramamine before entering, if they have a sensitive stomach.
That’s no joke. I don’t know what’s wrong at The Mystery Hole, but my sisters were unaffected and my mother and I staggered out with an upset stomach.