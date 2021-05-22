What’s your favoite cookie? If it’s Oreo, congratulate yourself. Oreo cookies are among the top five favoite cookies of Americans.
Today, there are double-stuffed Oreos, fudge-covered, thins, lemon-flavored and a variety of off-brand imitators. There’s nothing like the original, though. Here are a few recipes that honor the Oreo and that make use of them in ways other than dipping in a cold glass of milk.
DIRT CAKE
from delish.com
1 (14.3-oz.) package Oreos
4 tbsp. butter, melted
1 (3.4-oz) box instant vanilla pudding
1 1/2 c. cold milk
1 (8-oz.) block cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. powdered sugar
1 c. heavy cream
Finely crush Oreos in a food processor. Add all but ¾ cup to a large bowl. Add melted butter to bowl and stir until mixture starts to hold together. Pour mixture into 9”-x-9” baking dish and pack into an even layer.
In a medium bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk until thickened, then refrigerate for 10 minutes to firm up.
In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar together until no lumps remain.
In another large bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form.
Fold pudding into cream cheese mixture, then fold in whipped cream until just combined. Pour mixture over Oreo crust and smooth with an offset spatula. Top with reserved ¾ cup crushed Oreos.
Refrigerate until well chilled, at least 3 hours and up to overnight.
OREO CHUNK
COOKIES
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
10 Oreos, processed to a very fine crumb
16 Oreos, crushed into chunks
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, cream together the softened butter, brown sugar and white sugar until well blended.
Beat in the vanilla and eggs until light and creamy.
Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt; set aside. Add in the Oreo crumbs.
Add in the sifted ingredients on lowest speed setting until just blended.
Stir in 1/3 of the Oreo chunks and refrigerate dough for 1 hour.
Roll dough into 1 tablespoon sized ball and roll in remaining chunks then add to a cookie sheet about 3 inches apart (refrigerate the remaining cookie dough balls you've rolled while the first batch bakes).
Bake for 13-15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the edges are lightly browned.
Cool on baking sheets for a few minutes before transferring to wire racks to cool completely and bake the remaining batches.
NO-BAKE OREO PEANUT BUTTER BARS
from crazyforcrust.com
6 tablespoons unsalted butter melted
20 Oreo Cookies
1 cup powdered sugar
3/4 cup + 2 tablespoons peanut butter divided
1 cup white chocolate chips
Line an 8x8" or 9x9" pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Place Oreo cookies in a food processor and pulse until roughly chopped. Reserve about 2 tablespoons of the cookie crumbs. Add the melted butter and blend until smooth, then add the powdered sugar and ¾ cup peanut butter. Blend until thick. Press into prepared pan.
Place 2 tablespoons peanut butter and white chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl. Heat on 50% power in 30 second increments, stirring between each, until melted and smooth. Spread over the mixture in the pan in an even layer and sprinkle with the reserved cookie crumbs. Chill until set.
For clean cuts, let the cold pan sit at room temperature for about 10 minutes and heat your knife under hot water. Use swift strokes when cutting and you'll avoid cracking the top too much. Store in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
PEANUT BUTTER
S'MOREOS
from spoonuniversitycom
24 Oreos gluten-free may be used
2 tablespoons butter or coconut oil, melted
1 tablespoon milk (any kind)
½ cup peanut butter
½ cup chocolate chips
24 marshmallows, halved
4 peanut butter cups, chopped
Preheat oven to 350°F and line an 8×8 pan with parchment paper.
If you have a food processor, pulse Oreos until all pieces are broken up. If you don’t have a food processor, you can place the cookies in a Ziploc bag and crush by pressing the bag with the bottom of a bowl or cup.
Place the Oreo crumbs into a medium bowl then add butter and milk until fully combined.
Press Oreo mixture into bottom of parchment lined 8×8 pan.
Bake Oreo crust for 6-7 minutes.
While crust is baking, warm peanut butter in the microwave for about 30 seconds.
When crust is finished baking, remove it from the oven and spread warm peanut butter on top.
Sprinkle chocolate chips over the layer of peanut butter.
Place halved marshmallows on top of the chocolate chip layer.
Bake for 30 seconds, or until marshmallows are slightly toasted. Be sure to watch them, as they can burn quickly! On the off chance you have a crème brŭlée torch, feel free to use that to toast the marshmallows.
Remove from oven and sprinkle chopped peanut butter cups over toasted marshmallows. Cut into 3 x 4 rows for 12 bars.
SLUTTY BROWNIE CUPS
from delish.com
1 box brownie mix (plus ingredients box calls for)
24 oreos
1 1/2 logs store-bought cookie dough
1 1/2 c. semisweet chocolate chips
3/4 c. hot heavy cream
Preheat oven to 350º and line a 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners.
Prepare brownie batter according to box instructions. In each cupcake liner, add an Oreo. Top with a tablespoon-size ball of cookie dough and top with another Oreo.
Pour over brownie batter mix until each is almost full, fully covering the top Oreo.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the brownie cup comes out almost clean, 20 to 22 minutes.
Let cool, then make ganache: In a small heatproof bowl, add chocolate chips. Pour over hot heavy cream and let stand 3 minutes, then whisk until smooth and no clumps remain.
Spoon ganache over each cupcake and serve.
