I have embarrassed friends while shopping at stores in which you push a buggy, first by calling it a buggy instead of a shopping cart. I’m upset about living in a world in which such petty word choices get me persecuted, but that’s for another day.
Shame also has been brought to friends when I push past someone to get what I’m looking for. To be fair, I have never shoved or hit anyone and I’m totally polite — I say “excuse me” and I smile. I’ll even offer to help older people and the vertically challenged reach items on the top shelf.
I’m not the rude one, but those who block the aisles are. One of the leading experts on manners agrees.
Southern Living published a list of rude grocery store behaviors, and blocking others from shopping is cited multiple times in various forms: Don’t park your buggy wherever you want; don’t stall an aisle by having a lengthy conversation with another shopper; don’t linger over purchases, just make up your mind and go; respect personal space of other shoppers.
Also on the list:
• Take care at the end of an aisle not to ram someone coming around the corner.
• Don’t use the self-checkout when you have a large order.
• Refrain from eating or drinking something you plan on paying for; it’s unsanitary.
• If you change your mind about an item while shopping, return it to its proper place in the store.
• Keep your phone use to a minimum and speak in low tones.
• Don’t operate your buggy and text; same as texting and driving.
• Unless you’re using digital coupons or a rewards code, don’t use the phone while checking out. Look your cashier in the eye and make polite conversation.
To this list, I would add return your buggy to where the store collects them for the next person’s use.
Yes, I said buggy.