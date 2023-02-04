While I’m not the trendiest person, I like to know what people are into, especially when it comes to food.
Research from Whole Foods predicts dates are on the rise in popularity. They are naturally sweet and often used in smoothies, salads and as snacks. They are expected to make an appearance more frequently, starting this year.
I was surprised to learn about all the health benefits of dates. They:
- Help lower cholesterol.
- Are full of antioxidants.
- Strengthen bones.
- Promote brain health.
- Reduce inflammation.
- Improve digestion.
- Help control diabetes.
- Satisfy a sweet tooth.
- Helps solve insomnia.
Dates have been served for years in my family, but only at Christmas, when my grandmother make Date Drop Cookies. I found the recipe at reciperian.com.
DATE-FILLED DROP COOKIES
For the Date Filling:
8 ounces dates (pitted, chopped)
3/4 cup water (warm)
1/4 cup sugar (granulated)
For the Cookie Batter:
1/2 cup butter (or margarine, softened)
1 cup brown sugar (packed)
1 large egg (beaten)
1/4 cup water (warm)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups flour (all-purpose)
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly grease baking sheets or line them with parchment paper.
Put the filling ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring frequently, until the date mixture is thickened, about 5 to 7 minutes. Set the date filling aside to cool.
In a mixing bowl, beat the butter with the sugar until light and fluffy with the help of an electric mixer. Add the egg, water, and vanilla extract. Beat until well blended.
In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir with a spoon or whisk to blend.
Stir the flour mixture into the butter mixture until the dough is smooth, malleable, and well blended.
Using a teaspoon, drop the cookie dough onto the prepared cookie sheets.
Place about 1/2 teaspoon of the date mixture on the top of each drop cookie and then place a small dab of cookie dough on top of the date mixture to “close” the cookie.
Bake the cookies in the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes.
Remove the cookies to racks to cool completely.
For those with diet requirements, these brownies are vegan, paleo and gluten-free.
FUDGY DATE BROWNIES
from sweetashoney.com
Brownie With Dates
1 ½ cup pitted dates
1 cup boiling water
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup almond flour
1 tablespoon flaxseed meal
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
⅓ cup unsweetened almond milk
Date Chocolate Frosting
1 cup pitted dates
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
½ cup boiling water
1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
¼ teaspoon salt (optional)
Preheat oven to 350° degrees.
Cover an 8-inch x 8-inch brownie square pan with parchment paper. Grease the paper slightly with coconut oil. Set aside.
In a food processor, add the pitted dates and cover them with boiling water. Make sure the water covers all the dates. If needed, arrange the dates in a thin layer to ensure they soak properly. Close the food processor and let them soak in the water for 10-15 minutes, or until the dates are soft.
Process the dates until it forms a date paste – for about 1 minute on medium speed. You may have to stop the food processor every 20 seconds, scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula and repeat until a creamy consistent date paste forms. It is ok if there are some tiny pieces of dates left in the batter. It will taste like caramel when baked.
Add unsweetened cocoa powder, ground almond, flaxseed meal, vanilla essence, salt, baking powder.
Process for 20-30 seconds on medium speed. Open the food processor – you should obtain a dark, sticky chocolate brownie batter, slightly ‘dry’ and that is what you want.
Add almond milk, process again for 20 seconds. Open the food processor, the batter should now be shiny and moist.
Spread the brownie batter into the prepared 8 x 8-inch square pan.
Bake 18-20 minutes or until the top of the brownie is set.
When the brownies are cooked, cool them down in the pan for about 20 minutes at room temperature or near an opened window.
Pull the parchment paper to easily unmold your brownies without breaking them. Place the brownies on a square plate, place another plate on top, and flip them over. Peel the parchment paper and let the brownies fully cool down before adding the frosting.
Spread the date chocolate frosting over the brownies using a spatula. The brownies will be moist at first. They get super fudgy when totally cooled down. I recommend storing your brownies for an hour in the fridge so they get super dense, fudgy, and the frosting sets.
Cut the brownie into 16 squares – I found that using a cake plastic knife makes cutting easier.
Date Chocolate Frosting
While the brownies are cooking, prepare the frosting. Add the pitted dates into a blender. Cover with boiling water. Set for 10-15 minutes or until the dates are soft.
Blend until it forms a date paste. Stop the blender. Add the unsweetened cocoa powder.
Blend again until it forms a thick creamy frosting. It is optional, but now you can add 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence or 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt to add some extra flavors. Blend again for 10 seconds to combine these added ingredients if used.
Spread over the brownies when cooled.
OLD-FASHIONED DATE SQUARES
from seasonsandsuppers.ca
Filling:
1/2 cup dried dates, chopped and tightly packed to measure
1/2 cup white granulated sugar
1/2 cup water
1/2 tsp lemon juice
Base and topping:
3/4 cup + 2 Tbsp large flake, old-fashioned oats
3/4 cup all purpose flour
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
6 Tbsp salted butter, cold, cut into 6 pieces
1/2 tsp baking soda
1 Tbsp hot water
Preheat oven to 350F. Grease an 8x8-inch baking pan and line the bottom and two sides with parchment paper, allowing the paper to extend over the edges by an inch or so (to use as handles to lift out of the pan later on).
Make the date filling: Combine the dates, white sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Stir to combine. Heat over medium heat, stirring regularly. Bring mixture just to a full boil. Remove from heat. Stir in lemon juice. Allow to cool almost completely before proceeding. (If you put hot filling over your flour/butter crumb, the butter will melt and change the texture of the base. It will cool more quickly if you remove from the saucepan to a bowl and stir or you can even pop into the fridge for a few minutes).
In a large bowl, stir together the oats, flour and light brown sugar. Add the cold butter pieces to the flour mixture and cut in with a pastry cutter, until the butter pieces are evenly pea-sized. (Alternately, use your fingertips to rub it into the flour mixture). In a small bowl, stir together the baking soda and hot water until the soda is dissolved. Sprinkle over the flour/butter mixture and stir in.
Add about half of the flour mixture to your prepared pan. Pat into an even layer, adding a bit more of the flour mixture, as needed, to make a thin, even layer. Spoon the cooled date mixture over-top and spread out evenly. Scatter the remaining crumb mixture evenly over-top.
Bake in preheated oven for 18-20 minutes, until golden brown and set. Baking time should be similar for both an 8x8-inch pan or a 9x13-inch pan. Remove the pan from the oven to a wire rack, allowing them to cool completely in the pan, before lifting out by the parchment “handles” to a cutting board. Cut into 2-inch x 2-inch squares.
Store in an airtight container or freeze, for longer storage.
ROASTED CHICKEN WITH DATES, CITRUS AND OLIVES
from marthastewart.com
1 whole chicken (about 5 pounds), cut into 10 pieces ( watch video)
Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 lemon, quartered
1 orange, quartered, plus 1/2 cup fresh juice (from 2 to 3 oranges)
1/4 cup dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc
12 large soft dates, such as medjool or khadrawi, halved and pitted
3 sprigs thyme
1 cup large green olives, such as Cerignola
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a large roasting pan, season chicken with salt and pepper; drizzle with oil. Squeeze lemon and orange over chicken, then add fruit to pan. Add wine, orange juice, half of dates, and thyme. Roast 25 minutes.
Remove pan from oven; rotate chicken pieces if browning unevenly. Add olives and remaining dates. Roast until a thermometer inserted in chicken breast (avoiding bone) registers 160 degrees, about 15 minutes more. Transfer chicken and citrus to a platter.
Place roasting pan over high heat, mashing some of dates with the back of a wooden spoon, until sauce is reduced and thickened, about 3 minutes. Pour over chicken; serve.