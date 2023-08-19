I frequently admit I’m old and I often reveal my age. I admit being old in hopes of receiving more help than I might otherwise. I tell my age to convince myself I’m really that old. I write about it today because Monday is National Senior Citizens Day, a day to “respect and cherish senior citizens.” Weird, because I thought you were supposed to do that every day.
The U.S. Census Bureau found 78 million aged 65 and older will reside in America by 2035. This figure will surpass the number of the population younger than 18 for the first time in the nation’s history.
Seniors are appreciated in many ways every day, as they qualify for discounts. The problem is those special deals kick in at different ages. I even found a few when I turned 55, but most of those were things were from stores we don’t have here. Others kicked in at 60, but I can never remember to use them.
Advice to businesses: If we look old, go ahead and offer us a discount. Ask if we qualify, if you must. I’d rather hear I look old enough for a senior discount and get it than to miss an opportunity to save some bucks.
Someone suggested marking National Senior Citizens Day by donating goods to a local nursing home. Call to ask what they need, or just drop off candy, juice boxes or any other kind of treat. But, surprisingly, only 3.6% of people older than 65 are in nursing homes, so you should probably branch out into seniors you know.
If you ask most seniors, they will likely tell you the best gift would be a visit or a phone call.
Historically, seniors have been valued in the community, but youth culture dominates, relegating oldsters to irrelevancy in many cases. There’s no reason we can’t have a mutually beneficial relationship. In fact, that’s the sort of thing that makes a society stronger.
So, remember, Monday is National Senior Citizens Day. No gifts, please.