Anything you like between two pieces of bread — even better, bun — can be a sandwich. Make them special with some different combinations.
Some of these recipes call for special sauces and the recipes are listed below the main recipe. You might think of other sandwiches to use these spreads on, too.
ITALIAN SUB
SANDWICH
from spendwithpennies.com
2 tablespoons mayonnaise or to taste
2 ounces provolone cheese
2 ounces ham
2 ounces mortadella
2 ounces Genoa salami
2 ounces capicollo
1 ½ cups romaine lettuce shredded
2 large tomatoes thickly sliced
½ small red onion thinly sliced
2 tablespoons Italian dressing
¼ cup pickled peppers or banana peppers
2 large sub rolls
Open sub rolls and lightly toast if desired. Spread with mayonnaise.
Layer cheeses, meats, lettuce, onion and tomatoes on the rolls.
Drizzle with Italian vinaigrette and peppers.
SAUSAGE GRINGER
from allrecipes.com
8 Italian sausage links
1 (16 ounce) jar marinara sauce for dipping
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, sliced
1 red bell pepper, sliced
1 jalapeno pepper, sliced
1 goat horn pepper or other hot green chile, sliced
4 Italian-style hoagie buns, split lengthwise
1 (8 ounce) container mascarpone cheese, divided
¼ cup garlic basil spread, divided
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add sausages and cook until no longer pink inside, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain and set aside.
Place marinara sauce in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; cook until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low and keep warm until sandwiches are ready.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir onion, red bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, and goat horn pepper in the hot oil until onion softens and begins to turn golden, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove onion mixture to a plate and set aside.
Place sausages in the hot skillet and cook, turning frequently, until warmed through and browned all over, about 10 minutes.
Spread each hoagie bun with 1⁄4 cup mascarpone cheese and 1 tablespoon garlic basil spread. Place two sausages on top and spoon over the onion mixture. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Transfer the marinara sauce to small bowls for dipping.
GARLIC BASIL SPREAD
8 fresh basil leaves
8 cloves garlic
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 tablespoons olive oil, or as needed
Combine basil leaves, garlic, and red pepper flakes in a food processor or blender. Pulse 3 to 4 times. Slowly pour in canola oil and olive oil and blend until thick and creamy, about 30 seconds. Add additional oil if needed to make the spread smoother.
CATFISH PO BOY
from allrecipes.com
Coleslaw:
1 (16 ounce) package shredded coleslaw mix
¼ cup pickled pepperoncini peppers, chopped
¼ cup diced red onion
⅓ cup mayonnaise
½ lemon, juiced
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon white sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon granulated garlic
½ teaspoon granulated onion
¼ teaspoon lemon pepper
Catfish:
8 (3 ounce) fillets catfish
2 tablespoons hot sauce
½ cup Cajun seasoning
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups cornmeal
2 cups bread crumbs
1 tablespoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon granulated onion
1 ½ teaspoons ground black pepper
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup olive oil for frying
Assembly:
4 Italian-style hoagie buns, split lengthwise
1 cup remoulade-style sandwich spread
1 lemon, cut into wedges
1 cup cherry tomato halves
½ cup banana pepper rings
Combine coleslaw mix, pepperoncini peppers, red onion, mayonnaise, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar, salt, 1⁄2 teaspoon granulated garlic, 1⁄2 teaspoon granulated onion, and lemon pepper in a large bowl. Toss until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Place catfish fillets in a large shallow baking dish. Sprinkle hot sauce over the top and turn the fillets to coat.
Combine Cajun seasoning, flour, cornmeal, bread crumbs, 1 tablespoon granulated garlic, 1 tablespoon granulated onion, black pepper, and cayenne pepper in a large brown paper bag. Add catfish fillets and shake gently to coat fillets thoroughly.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Fry breaded catfish fillets until browned and crisp, about 3 minutes per side. Place on paper towel-lined paper plates to drain.
Spread each hoagie bun with 1⁄4 cup remoulade-style spread. Place 2 catfish fillets on top and top with 1 to 2 cups coleslaw. Garnish with lemon wedge, cherry tomato halves, and banana pepper rings.
REMOULADE-STYLE SPREAD
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream
½ cup Dijon mustard
½ cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons prepared horseradish
3 tablespoons garlic powder
3 tablespoons onion powder
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or more to taste
salt to taste
Combine cream cheese, sour cream, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, horseradish, garlic powder, onion powder, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and salt in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Season with additional salt if needed. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
ITALIAN CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH WITH BROCCOLI RABE AND
PROVOLONE
Chicken:
4 (4-6 ounces) chicken cutlets (about ½-inch thickness)
2 large eggs
2 tablespoons milk
1⁄8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1⁄8 teaspoon salt
¼ cup all-purpose flour
2⁄3 cup plain breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons olive oil
Broccoli Rabe:
1 bunch broccoli rabe, stems removed*
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon salt
4 torpedo rolls or ciabatta rolls
8 slices provolone cheese
In a wide, shallow bowl, whisk eggs, milk, crushed red pepper, and salt.
Place flour in a separate wide, shallow bowl. Repeat with breadcrumbs.
In a large skillet over medium heat, add 3 tablespoons olive oil.
Dip one chicken cutlet at a time in the flour, then in the egg mixture, allowing excess to drip into the bowl. Dredge in the bread crumbs, ensuring that the entire cutlet is evenly coated. Add to the skillet, and cook 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and crisp. Place on a paper-towel lined dish. Repeat with remaining slices.
Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Boil broccoli rabe for 2 minutes; drain and plunge into a bowl of ice water. “Shocking” the rabe will maintain its vivid green color.
In a large skillet over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil and garlic. Sauté until garlic starts to turn golden. Add broccoli rabe, crushed red pepper, and salt. Sauté 1-2 minutes more until just tender.
Place one split roll on a clean work surface. Place chicken cutlet on the bottom half of the roll. Top with ¼ of the broccoli rabe and 2 slices of cheese. Place under a broiler for 1-2 minutes, or until the cheese melts. Serve immediately.
