One of the big food trends this year as been barbecue.
We are familiar with a few bbq styles, but this trend takes us beyond our country’s borders and incorporates tastes from other parts of the world. We’ll look at the familiar and the less familiar today.
The first recipe, Char Siu Chicken, is a Cantonese take on barbecue and makes use of beet powder.
CHAR SIU CHICKEN
from saveur.com
serves 4-6
¼ cups brown sugar
¼ cups honey
¼ cups ketchup
¼ cups soy sauce
3 tbsp. homemade or store-bought beet powder
2 tbsp. rice vinegar
1 tbsp. hoisin sauce
½ tsp. Chinese 5-spice powder
One 4-lb. whole chicken, halved lengthwise, backbone discarded
2 tbsp. canola oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
In a large bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, beet powder, vinegar, hoisin sauce, and 5-spice powder. Add the chicken and toss to thoroughly coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 days.
Heat a grill or grill pan over medium heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade, rub with the oil, and season lightly with salt and black pepper. Place the chicken skin-side down and grill, turning once, until charred and cooked through, about 30–35 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and set aside to rest at room temperature for 15 minutes before carving into serving-sized pieces. Serve warm.
BULGOGI (Korean
barbecue beef)
from saveur.com
serves 4 to 6
2 lb. beef sirloin
1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
1⁄2 cup soy sauce
1⁄3 cup toasted sesame oil
2 tbsp. sugar
2 tsp. ground black pepper
10 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
6 scallions, sliced
1 tbsp. sesame seeds
Green leaf lettuce, for serving
Gochujang (Korean chili-bean paste), for serving
Wrap sirloin in plastic wrap, and place in the freezer for 20 minutes. Unwrap and slice across the grain as thinly as possible, about 1⁄6”; place in a bowl along with onion. Place soy sauce, oil, sugar, pepper, garlic, and scallions in a blender, and puree until smooth. Pour over meat, and toss to combine. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Heat a large cast-iron grill pan or griddle over high heat. Working in batches, spread beef and onion mixture in one layer. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, and cook, turning as needed, until charred and just cooked through, about 12 minutes. Serve bulgogi atop lettuce leaves with gochujang on the side.
NEW ORLEANS-STYLE BBQ SHRIMP
serves four
1 1/2 sticks butter
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
6 cloves garlic, minced
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon Creole seasoning
1 teaspoon oregano
1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
3 green onions, sliced
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 lemon, sliced
2 pounds medium to large fresh shrimp, unpeeled
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine all ingredients EXCEPT shrimp in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat. Taste mixture and add a little salt if needed.
Place shrimp in a 9X13-inch baking dish.
Pour butter mixture over shrimp.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once.
Serve with French bread to mop up the liquid.
BARBECUED BEEF
from allrecipes.com
serves 12
1 ½ cups ketchup
¼ cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons prepared Dijon-style mustard
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon liquid smoke flavoring
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1 (4 pound) boneless chuck roast
Combine ketchup, brown sugar, red wine vinegar, Dijon-style mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and liquid smoke. Stir in salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
Place chuck roast in a slow cooker. Pour ketchup mixture over chuck roast. Cover and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours.
Remove chuck roast from slow cooker, shred with a fork, and return to the slow cooker. Stir meat to evenly coat with sauce. Continue cooking for approximately 1 hour more.
ARABIC GRILL
from everylittlecrumb.com
serves six
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs cut into large cubes I prefer breast, 500 g
1/3 cup yogurt
2 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoon olive oil
4 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar (or white vinegar)
1 teaspoon tomato paste
1/2 teaspoon seven spices or all spice or mixed spice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon paprika
pinch ginger powder
pinch dried oregano
pinch black pepper
For the lamb skewers:
1 lb boneless lamb cubes like lamb leg or shoulder
2 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoon olive oil
3 crushed garlic cloves
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon cumin powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon seven spices or all spice or mixed spice
pinch black pepper
To assemble both:
large vegetable chunks for skewers like bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, etc.
wooden skewers, preferably soaked in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning
For the chicken skewers:
In a large bowl, mix together all the marinade ingredients together, from the chicken cubes, garlic, yogurt, vinegar, olive oil and lemon juice through to all the spices. Toss to coat all the chicken pieces well, you can use a gloved hand. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for as much time as you have, anywhere between 30 minutes to overnight.
Thread the chicken onto skewers, optionally with large chunks of veggies in between, like bell peppers, onions, whole mushrooms, etc.
Cook the chicken either on medium high heat on a BBQ grill, 5-8 minutes each side until grilled through.
For the lamb skewers:
In a large bowl, mix together all the marinade ingredients together, from the lamb cubes, garlic, yogurt, vinegar, olive oil and lemon juice through to all the spices. Toss to coat all the lamb pieces well, you can use a gloved hand. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for as much time as you have, anywhere between 30 minutes to overnight.
Thread the lamb cubes onto the skewers, with large chunks of veggies in between if using like bell peppers, onions, whole mushrooms etc.
Cook on the grill on medium high heat for 6-8 minutes a side or until as done as you like.