Like them or not, mushrooms are a popular ingredient on many dishes. They have been linked to cancer prevention. reduction in cholesterol, boost in vitamin D and support of a health immune system.
Here are a few tasty ways to get more mushrooms into your life.
HUNGARIAN MUSHROOM SOUP
from themodernproper.com
serves four as a main dish
4 tablespoons salted butter
1 large yellow onion, chopped
1 pound cremini mushrooms, sliced
2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
1/2 cup dry white wine
2 teaspoons dried dill
2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme leaves
2 teaspoons paprika
2 tablespoons Worcestershire
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup whole milk
1/4 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon lemon juice, from 1 lemon
2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley
Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add onions and mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft and translucent, about 8 minutes. Add the stock, white wine, dill, thyme, paprika, Worcestershire and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer over low heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid reduces by ⅓, about 10 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk flour into the milk until smooth. Add the milk mixture to the soup and cook, stirring occasionally, until the soup begins to thicken, about 10 more minutes.
Over low heat, slowly stir in the sour cream, and lemon juice until fully incorporated.
Divide the soup into four bowls and top with fresh parsley to serve.
EASY STUFFED MUSHROOMS
from acouplecooks.com
1 1/2 pounds cremini mushrooms, aka baby bella (3 8-ounce packages or 20 to 24 mushrooms)
1 tablespoon olive oil
¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
Fresh ground black pepper
3 tablespoons shallot, finely minced
¼ cup finely chopped walnuts (or omit and substitute more breadcrumbs)
2 tablespoons finely minced parsley
½ cup Italian panko or breadcrumbs (gluten-free as necessary)
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon garlic powder
Paprika or smoked paprika, for the garnish
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Clean the mushrooms and gently remove the stems.
Pat the mushrooms dry with a towel and place them in a large bowl. Mix them with 1 tablespoon olive oil, ½ teaspoon kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or brush it with olive oil. Add the mushrooms in a single layer on top.
In a medium bowl, mix the minced shallot, chopped walnuts, minced parsley, Italian panko, grated Parmesan cheese, and garlic powder. Spoon the filling into the mushrooms. Lightly drizzle the tops with olive oil (just a small drizzle).
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the mushrooms are cooked and golden brown on top. Serve immediately, garnished with a sprinkle of paprika and additional chopped parsley if you like. (Leftovers last 2 days refrigerated, but the filling is less crunchy. You can reheat them in a 350 degree oven until warmed through.)
ONE-POT GARLIC PARMESAN PASTA WITH SPINACH AND MUSHROOMS
from eatwell101.com
14 oz farfalle pasta
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 medium onions, sliced
3 or 4 cloves garlic, minced
14 oz mushrooms, sliced
10 oz fresh spinach
1/2 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
Fresh cracked pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes, optional
To make the creamy parmesan spinach mushroom pasta skillet: Cook the pasta in salted water until al dente, according to the package instructions.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet. Add the onion and saute for 2-3 minutes until translucent and slightly browned. Remove from the skillet and transfer to a plate.
In the same skillet, add the mushrooms and sauté for about 3 minutes until browned. Add a bit of oil if necessary. Remove mushrooms to the plate with onion and set aside.
In the same skillet, add the spinach and cook for 2 minutes until just wilted. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Remove spinach and drain excess water. Transfer to another plate.
Still in the same skillet, heat a little oil, add the chopped garlic and cook for about 30 seconds, then deglaze with vegetable broth. Add cream, grated parmesan, chili pepper flakes, and Italian seasoning and cook for 2 minutes, stirring until combined and the cream gets some color.
Once the pasta is ready, add mushrooms, onion, and spinach back to the skillet, then put drained pasta and toss to combine. Add more parmesan and Italian seasoning and give a quick stir. Serve the creamy parmesan spinach mushroom pasta with red chili pepper flakes and more parmesan, if you like.
CRISPY MUSHROOM AND MUENSTER SLIDERS
from goodhousekeeping.com
3/4 c. panko
1/4 c. Grated Parmesan
2 tbsp. olive oil
Kosher salt
pepper
12 medium ( 2 1/2-inch) shiitake mushroom caps
3 oz. Muenster cheese, grated
1/4 c. mayonnaise
1 tsp. Hot sauce
Pinch smoked paprika
8 cornichon pickles, thinly sliced
12 slider buns, split
Lettuce, sliced tomato, and sliced onion for serving
Heat oven to 450°F. Line large baking sheet with nonstick foil. In pie plate, combine panko, Parmesan and 1 tablespoon olive oil. In medium bowl, whisk together egg and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Working with 1 mushroom at a time, dip rounded side into egg, then coat in panko. Transfer mushrooms to prepared baking sheet, panko side down.
Divide Muenster among mushrooms. Sprinkle any remaining panko mixture over Muenster. Roast until mushrooms are tender, 6 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine mayonnaise, hot sauce, smoked paprika and pinch each salt and pepper; stir in sliced cornichons.
Spread buns with sauce and top with mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and onion.
CREAMY TURKEY PASTA CASSEROLE
from goodhousekeeping.com
4 tbsp. olive oil, divided, plus more for dish
8 oz. mezze rigatoni
1 large onion, chopped
1 lb. cremini mushrooms, quartered
2 large cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 tbsp. fresh thyme
4 c. spinach
1/2 c. fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
3 tbsp. all-purpose flour
3 c. whole milk
8 oz. Gruyère cheese, coarsely grated
1/4 tsp. cayenne
Kosher salt and pepper
3 c. shredded leftover cooked turkey or chicken
Heat oven to 400°F. Oil 3-quart or 9- by 13-inch casserole dish. Cook pasta per package directions.
Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in large skillet on medium. Add onion and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook, tossing occasionally, until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in garlic and thyme and cook 1 minute. Transfer to large bowl and toss with spinach and parsley.
Wipe out skillet and heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil on medium. Sprinkle flour over top and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk. Simmer, whisking often, until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add Gruyère, cayenne, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; stir until cheese melts and sauce is just smooth.
Fold turkey and pasta into cheese mixture and toss to coat. Fold in spinach mixture.
Transfer to prepared dish. Bake until heated through, 10 to 12 minutes.