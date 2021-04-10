Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Sunny early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.