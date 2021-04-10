We’ve all heard the stories of people finding lost paintings by Van Gogh in their attic and turning that painting into $11 million dollars.
Or someone discovering what they think was their great-great-grandmother’s wedding dress in the back of a closet, only to learn it is an ancient Mongolian ceremonial robe that rightly belongs in a museum in Asia.
We hear about these things, but they never happen to us. At least, to me.
Last year, a Connecticut man paid $35 for a porcelain bowl at a yard sale and later learned it is a rare, 15th-century Chinese artifact worth up to half a million dollars.
How does that happen?
How do you just run across a piece of art from the Ming dynasty at a yard sale?
Some people are lucky.
Take my Aunt Mary. In fact, her entire branch of the family is lucky.
If Aunt Mary bought a ticket for a drawing, you knew not to buy one because she had already won.
Her side of the family was always winning radio call-in shows, church raffles and bingo games.
My side of the family never won anything. Well, we never tried to win anything because we had learned our lesson; we knew Mary’s people were going to win, whatever it was.
To be fair, I have won a couple of things: a child's mountain bike (which I gave to a local charity) and a few odds and ends at art shows, because they make sure eveybody wins something. Still, I’m surprised I won the odds and ends.
Winning these things, just as finding the valuable porcelain bowl, are luck. They are not because of skill.
Not that I’ve ever won much for skill. Some writing awards, yes, but that’s to be expected when you spend most of your waking hours writing or reading. I’m proud of it and I appreciate it, but I’ve worked toward writing awards. Little luck is involved.
It’s where luck is involved that I have no luck.
That’s not a bad thing. Anybody might be lucky along the way, but if you work for something, that’s an accomplishment.
Back to the porcelain bowl, which turns out really does date to the Ming dynasty of the early 1400s. Sotheby’s valued it at between $300,000 and $500,000. It was in good condition, for a bowl that’s been around since the 1400s.
Angela McAteer, Sotheby’s senior vice president and head of its Chinese Works of Art Department, said it was surprising that the bowl turned up.
“It’s always quite astounding to think that it kind of still happens, that these treasures can be discovered,” McAteer said. “It’s always really exciting for us as specialists when something we didn’t even know existed here appears seemingly out of nowhere.”
Of the six other bowls of this kind known to exist, McAteer said, two are at the National Palace Museum in Taipei, Taiwan, two are at museums in London and one is in the National Museum of Iran in Tehran.
My question is “How did that Chinese bowl end up in Connecticut?” Knowing that story would be the real treasure.
