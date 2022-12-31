Happy New Year’s Eve! I’m all in for any holiday, if you get to be off work, sleep in and not cook a big meal. But New Year’s Even is the most maudlin, manufactured holiday ever.
We like to watch a ball drop in a densley packed town square where we don’t live, we sing a song we don’t understand the words to and many overindulge in alcohol. The next day, hungover, we force ourselves to eat black-eyed peas in hopes of getting more money in the coming year.
Here are a few ways to greet the New Year that I’d never heard of:
- Throwing a bucket of water out a window, a popular gesture in Latin America, signifies cleansing and renewal. But January is cold around here and that creates a slipping hazard.
- Brazilians wear white, which is believed to attract peace for the coming year. Even though I look terrible in white, I would practice this if it worked. Peace is the best.
- When in Greece, hang an onion on your door to symbolize rebirth. I’d hang an onion on the door just to keep people away.
- Opening your doors and windows at midnight will allow the old year to leave and the new year to come in. I think the years will relocate to the proper place with no help from me.
- Some in Denmark actually leap into the new year by jumping off a chair at midnight. With my balance, I’m sure I’d fall off the chair and the new year would bring in a broken leg.
- Another New Year’s Eve tradition in Denmark: Throw your broken plates and glasses against the door of a loved one to ensure good luck. This likely would get me slapped by my friends and family. I know finding a bunch of broken glass at my front door would infuriate me.
I don’t really like any of these new traditions, so I’m going to continue with the ones I do like: Go to bed well before midnight, read until tired, sleep as late as possible, eat what you want. Repeat.