Even though there is no avoiding it, I’m old even though I act, think and occasionally feel like a child.
As such, I still enjoy cartoons, mac and cheese and toys. Although I’m more likely to hold a TV remote than a Barbie these days, We never outgrow fun,
One thing that makes me feel young: toys. It’s up to you what makes a toy. For me, it’s stationery products, crossword puzzle books and jewelry. But I really was young once, and then, besides Barbies, I liked a couple of toys that are on this year’s list of finalists for induction into The Strong Museum’s National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y.
- Bingo. While it certainly deserves to be in such a hall of fame, it’s a silly gift for an only child. Who are you going to play with?
- Top. Yep, an old-fashioned top. Perfect for the only child, who needs simply the ability to get it started.
- Lite-Brite, which is a light box and colored pegs used to create temporary visual art, first sold in 1967. Sounds like fun, but it was more difficult for me to use than one would have expected.
- Spirograph, a geometric drawing device that produces mathematical roulette curves known as hypotrochoids and epitrochoids. If I had known there were math references in that toy, I wouldn’t have enjoyed it so much. I thought we were just making pretty circles.
- Phase 10, a card game from the 1980s. While adults play this game, I never heard of it until the 21st century, when I was traveling with a friend and played it at his mother’s house. I won, which was especially delicious since my friend hates losing.
The inductees will be announced on Nov. 10, so make some brownies in that Easy Bake Oven and prepare for the results.