Lists of advice on dating tell readers to snack before an event with food, which keeps you from eating like a normal person when you’re on a date.
I’m going to go out on a very short limb and say that’s advice for women. Apparently, men don’t need dating advice.
I don’t like the idea that women can’t eat what they want on a date. If a man buys you dinner, he needs to know what he’s getting into. Cheating by snacking ahead of time doesn’t properly prepare him for the day you finally feel comfortable enough to order an entire rack of ribs plus dessert.
Plus, men don’t worry about what they eat in front of women, so why should women worry about it?
For yet another thing, if you have a snack before dinner, you can avoid becoming “hangry” if your have slow service, therefore hiding what you’re like when you’re in a mood.
Like the alligator at Wendy’s.
Sheriff'’s deputies in Florida responded to a Wendy’s restaurant to relocate a “hangry” alligator that chased customers through the parking lot, a report from United Press International said.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived alongside Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel after the 6-foot gator was reported chasing customers in the parking lot.
“He may have just been hangry for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!” the sheriff's office tweeted.
I know how the poor ’gator felt. I can and have endured quite a lot of physical and emotional pain in my life, but it’s the little things I have the hardest time with, like hunger and sleepiness. I like to feel comfortable and if I don’t, somebody is going to suffer right along with me.
You need to show your date that side of you.
The first time my husband saw me handry, and whatever the word is for angrily sleepy, we were on a long weekend trip to Myrtle Beach. We made great time getting there, but finding a vacancy at a motel was nearly impossible. It was 3 a.m. before we found a room that was a 20-minute drive from the ocean.
Around midnight, I was getting real mean. I tried not to direct it toward him, but he was just sitting there, so I had no choice.
The abuse kicked his sense of humor into overdrive. Not matter how I lashed out, no matter how sarcastic or smart-alecky I got, he had something funny to say. Unfortunately for both of us, I didn’t laugh. I was hangry and whatever the word is for angrily sleepy.
This happened while we were still dating and he married me anyway.
Your future mate needs to see you at your worst, so go ahead and be yourself, even if you are grouchy and hateful sometimes.
