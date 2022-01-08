One of the regular foods at my childhood home was spaghetti. I looked forward to every spaghetti dinner and took the carbs any way I could get them.
For a long time, though, I thought putting meat sauce on top of the noodles was the only way to have spaghetti. The following recipes barely graze the tip of the ice berg in terms of how spaghetti can be used.
ONE POT SPAGHETTI
from thecozycook.com 1 pound ground beef 1 small onion, diced 1 small bell pepper, diced 3 cloves garlic, minced
1⁄ 2 teaspoon garlic powder 1⁄ 2 teaspoon onion powder 1⁄ 2 teaspoon Italian Seasonings Salt/pepper, to taste
21⁄ 2 cups chicken broth, or beef broth 14.5 oz. diced tomatoes, undrained
1⁄ 2 pound spaghetti, uncooked 24 oz. marinara sauce 2 Tablespoons cream cheese, softened (optional, but recommended!)
Cook and crumble the ground beef and onions over medium-high heat until nearly cooked through. Add the diced peppers, garlic, and seasonings during the last 2-3 minutes. Set aside on a separate plate and drain any grease.
Add chicken broth to the pot and use a silicone spatula to “clean” the brown spots on the bottom. Bring the broth to a boil. Add the uncooked spaghetti noodles and use kitchen tongs to twist the noodles into the pot as they soften. Once softened, add the undrained diced tomatoes.
Add the marinara sauce and softened cream cheese. Submerge the pasta underneath. Cover partially and simmer until cooked through, the pasta will take about 15-20 minutes total. Periodically run a silicone spatula along the bottom of the pot to ensure the pasta doesn’t stick.
Add the meat back to the sauce and heat through. Serve with garlic bread with cheese.
ULTIMATE CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
from southernbite.com 2 pounds frozen boneless skinless chicken breasts 1 (16-ounce) package spaghetti 1 (10-ounce) can Ro*Tel Tomatoes 2 (10.5-ounce) cans cream of mushroom soup 1 (16-ounce) package Velveeta cheese 4 ounces cream cheese 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese Place the chicken in a large pot and just cover with water. Cook over medium-low heat until cooked through. Try not to boil the chicken as it can make it tough. Allow to cool enough to handle, then shred using two forks.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain and set aside.
In a large pot, combine the Ro*tel with the juice, undiluted cream of mushroom soup, Velveeta cheese, and cream cheese. Heat over low heat, stirring constantly, until the cheeses have melted. Add the garlic powder and onion powder. Add the shredded chicken and cooked spaghetti. Mix well. Pour the mixture into the prepared dish and sprinkle with the shredded cheddar cheese.
Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until heated through and the cheese has melted.
SPAGHETTI WITH SHRIMP AND ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES
from myrecipes.com 3 pt. cherry tomatoes, halved
1⁄ 4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1⁄ 2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided 3 tablespoons chopped garlic, divided
41⁄ 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 1 pound uncooked spaghetti 1 pound medium-size raw shrimp, peeled and
deveined 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 1 cup loosely packed basil leaves, torn Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Toss together tomatoes, crushed red pepper, 4 tablespoons of the oil, 2 tablespoons of the garlic, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a 13-by-9inch baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until tomatoes soften and release their juices, about 45 minutes. (You can do this step a few hours ahead of time. Let tomatoes stand at room temperature until ready to use.)
Bring a large pot of water and 1 tablespoon of the salt to a boil over high. Add spaghetti, and cook until al dente, 9 to 11 minutes. Drain spaghetti, reserving 1 cup cooking water.
Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add remaining 1 tablespoon garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, until just beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Add shrimp, and cook, stirring constantly, until shrimp begin to turn pink and are cooked through, about 2 minutes. Add reserved cooking water to shrimp mixture; reduce heat, and cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Stir in parsley.
Transfer drained pasta to a large serving bowl. Add shrimp mixture, tomatoes, basil, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil
and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and gently toss. Serve immediately.
SPINACH-BEEF SPAGHETTI PIE
from tasteofhome.com 6 ounces uncooked angel hair pasta 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1⁄ 3 cup grated Parmesan cheese 1 pound ground beef
1⁄ 2 cup chopped onion 1⁄ 4 cup chopped green pepper 1 jar (14 ounces) meatless pasta sauce 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
3⁄ 4 teaspoon garlic powder 1⁄ 2 teaspoon dried basil 1⁄ 2 teaspoon dried oregano 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1⁄ 2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Add eggs and Parmesan cheese. Press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-in. deep-dish pie plate. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a skillet, cook the beef, onion and green pepper over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in pasta sauce and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
Between two pieces of waxed paper, roll out cream cheese into a 7-in. circle. Place in crust. Top with spinach and meat sauce. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake at 350° until set, 20-30 minutes.
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
from myrecipes.com 2 eggs 3 ounces parmesan cheese
1⁄ 2 cup loosely packed flatleaf parsley leaves
1⁄ 4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for garnish
1⁄ 4 pound pancetta or thincut bacon 2 cloves garlic 3 tablespoons olive oil
1⁄ 2 cup dry white wine 1 tablespoon salt 1 pound spaghetti or spaghettini Put a large pot of water on to boil. Meanwhile, crack eggs into a large bowl and beat lightly. Finely shred or grate
cheese, add 1⁄2 cup to eggs, and set the rest aside. Finely chop parsley and add to eggs. Add pepper and whisk to combine well. Set aside.
Cut pancetta or bacon into
1⁄4- in.-thick slices, peel and chop garlic, and set both aside. Heat olive oil in a small frying pan over medium-high heat. Add pancetta and cook,
stirring occasionally, until it starts to brown. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add wine and cook until liquid is reduced by about half. Remove from heat and set aside.
When water boils, add salt and spaghetti. Boil pasta until it is tender to the bite. Drain well and immediately pour pasta into bowl with egg mixture. Toss to thoroughly coat pasta with egg mixture (the heat from the pasta will partly cook the egg and melt the cheese). Pour pancetta mixture on top of pasta and toss to combine thoroughly. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
