Many are afraid of clowns. I don’t know if they’re picking up on some kind of irony or they’ve seen too many movies about killer clowns.
I never saw a clown when I was a child, other than on TV. I probably wouldn’t have liked them, though, because I didn’t like people’s faces covered up. We discovered this during the great Tweety Bird Scandal of 1965, when my grandfather opened the door to me on Trick-or-Treat night wearing what he thought would amuse me: a Tweety Bird mask. I had the meltdown of all meltdowns.
Then I saw Puddles.
Puddles isn’t a happy clown. In fact, I thought he looked angry. His rather stark makeup adds a little edge — of aggression.
I didn’t understand Puddles by looking at him. No, you have to watch his act. Although Puddles doesn’t speak, he sings. His choice of song tells it all. Puddles refers to puddles of tears: Puddles is sad. If the song wasn’t sad to begin with, he will make it sad. And sometimes, it’s a little scary. Like when he did that Britney Spears song in the style of Marilyn Manson.
Puddles has a series called Puddles Pity Party. When you learn that, you understand why all the songs have that downer attitude.
But Puddles, also known as Mike Geier, has no reason to be sad.
He’s a sensation who tours with his act, which also has moments of fun. His “Puddles Pity Party” has many followers and fans. He’s actually a talented baritone who drew applause when he appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in 2017. He also appeared on a recent episode of “The Conners.”
And he has no intention of being a scary clown. He broke his silence recently, giving an interview in which he stated “I don’t know why only scary clowns get all the press. There are plenty of non-scary clowns out there. I’m a hugger, not a mugger! My show is all about acceptance. Unconditional support for all. And sing-alongs!”