Older women dating younger men have been called cougars for years. But that’s not the whole story.
The Urban Dictionary lists the “feline scale,” meaning every age group of female is represented by a corresponding feline. This is meant to apply to women who date younger men.
Last week, I pointed out how women are considered to be like cats. Given I think the personality of most cats is lacking, and many of them are downright mean and difficult, I find it insulting to be compared to a cat.
I’m sure a man with woman troubles (or men with women troubles) devised this scale, which makes no sense to me. I don’t know anything about the behavior of any of these cats, except that most of them would kill you if need be. Despite what men say, most of us won’t kill you.
But here it is, each age group’s equivalent of cat:
Age 0-12: Housecat
Age 13-17: Bobcat
Age 18-21: Wildcat
Age 22-29: Lynx
Age 30-39: Puma
Age 40-49: Cougar
Age 50-59: Jaguar
Age 60-68: Panther
Age 69: Pussycat
Age 70-79: Cheetah
Age 80-89: Leopard
Age 90-99: Tiger
Age 100+: Lion
To be fair, when you’re a leopard, tiger or lion, you likely have no choice but to date younger men, because old men are scarce. Besides, you need someone who is able to help you off the floor when you fall.
But it seems only right to devise a similar scale to apply to men, so I present the Amphibian Scale for men.
Age 0-12: Plankton
Age 13-17: Shrimp
Age 18-21: Sea Horse
Age 22-29: Starfish
Age 30-39: Octopus
Age 40-49: Shark
Age 50-59: Flounder
Age 60-68: Jellyfish
Age 69: Eel
Age 70-79: Seal
Age 80-89: Squid
Age 90-99: Dolphin
Age 100+: Whale
Don’t try to find my logic. It’s about as logical as the feline scale.