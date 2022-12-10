Older women dating younger men have been called cougars for years. But that’s not the whole story.

The Urban Dictionary lists the “feline scale,” meaning every age group of female is represented by a corresponding feline. This is meant to apply to women who date younger men.

Last week, I pointed out how women are considered to be like cats. Given I think the personality of most cats is lacking, and many of them are downright mean and difficult, I find it insulting to be compared to a cat.

I’m sure a man with woman troubles (or men with women troubles) devised this scale, which makes no sense to me. I don’t know anything about the behavior of any of these cats, except that most of them would kill you if need be. Despite what men say, most of us won’t kill you.

But here it is, each age group’s equivalent of cat:

Age 0-12: Housecat

Age 13-17: Bobcat

Age 18-21: Wildcat

Age 22-29: Lynx

Age 30-39: Puma

Age 40-49: Cougar

Age 50-59: Jaguar

Age 60-68: Panther

Age 69: Pussycat

Age 70-79: Cheetah

Age 80-89: Leopard

Age 90-99: Tiger

Age 100+: Lion

To be fair, when you’re a leopard, tiger or lion, you likely have no choice but to date younger men, because old men are scarce. Besides, you need someone who is able to help you off the floor when you fall.

But it seems only right to devise a similar scale to apply to men, so I present the Amphibian Scale for men.

Age 0-12: Plankton

Age 13-17: Shrimp

Age 18-21: Sea Horse

Age 22-29: Starfish

Age 30-39: Octopus

Age 40-49: Shark

Age 50-59: Flounder

Age 60-68: Jellyfish

Age 69: Eel

Age 70-79: Seal

Age 80-89: Squid

Age 90-99: Dolphin

Age 100+: Whale

Don’t try to find my logic. It’s about as logical as the feline scale.

