I’ve never been a “car person.” I can appreciate a pretty car, but what I appreciate most is a car I can depend on to start and to get me from one location to another.
That’s why I hated the car I got for college graduation.
All I wanted was for my parents to deed over the car I learned to drive in: a 1978 Oldsmobile cutlass. It was pretty, easy to drive and good enough for me.
But my family, all of whom had a bit of an uppity streak, thought it was too old and I needed a new car. In a way, I think it also was a way to send me off into adulthood with a dependable car, which was a sweet thought.
My parents and my favorite aunt and uncle teamed up to buy me a 1984 Cadillac Cimarron, which is no longer made and for good reason: It was the worst car ever.
Of course, they drove Cadillacs and thought they were great. Even more importantly, driving a Cadillac was a status symbol. I didn’t and still don’t care about status symbols. In fact, I was embarrassed to be a 22-year-old driving a Cadillac. I hadn’t earned that and I couldn’t have afforded one myself.
For those lucky enough to not know, the Cadillac Cimarron was ‘an entry-level luxury car’ manufactured and marketed by the Cadillac division of General Motors for model years 1982-1988.
Wikipedia says: “Marketed with counterparts from Chevrolet, Pontiac, Oldsmobile and Buick, the Cimarron was to become one of the most controversial examples of badge engineering in the American automotive industry, sharing much of its entire design, including its exterior, with the Chevrolet Cavalier and GM’s other brand variants.”
The car has been labeled as one of the worst in GM history, noting low sales, poor performance and ill-conceived badge engineering.
My empirical experience backs it all up.
I have no education about motors and such, but I know when there is an electrical problem in my car.
Further, the Cimarron often died on the road. I might be at a busy intersection or on train tracks. I might be preparing to return home from a trip. I might be on my way to visit my parents.
The final straw was the morning I was trying to come to work and it wouldn’t start. That’s when I decided to rid myself of the burden of the Cadillac. I traded it for the first car I bought myself, a beautiful 1988 Toyota Celica, which turned out to be the best car I’ve ever had.
Still, I had some good times with the Cadillac, when it ran.