Everyone who knows me knows I’m crazy about dogs. I always have been, and it runs in the family. My parents most always had a dog, except for a short period of time in which I was more than they could handle.
Not many of our family dogs have been purebreds. My parents had three purebred Boston terriers, but otherwise it was usually a dog I brought home, which was of indeterminite origin.
It’s not that I prefer mutts. I just prefer dogs. Whatever the question is, the answer is dogs.
Even though all my dogs have been mutts (as far as I know), I enjoy researching their looks and behaviors to see what kinds of dogs they might be related to.
Hilda, my all-time favorite baby, most certainly was part greyhound. She had that elegant bone structure and running gait they have. Plus, the ones I have met are funny and Hilda had a better sense of humor than most people.
Louie was bound to have been a herding dog, because he herded me all the time. His coat was like a border collie and he was highly intelligent.
Marcie looked very much like my parents’ Bostons, only with long legs.
My current fella, Freddie, presents a conundrum. I see some poodle, with his hair quality and long legs. I also see some kind of prissy, pampered pouch. Some say Shih Tzu. Some say Lhasa Apso. Some even say Brussels Griffon. As pertains to Freddie’s background, they all sound pretty foolish to me; I don’t expect a dog of fine breeding to be living in a box behind a strip mall, but I guess we all can fall on hard times now and then.
I don’t care what his, or any other dog’s, breed is. It’s just fun to learn about dogs and about one’s own dog in particular.
Whatever he is, he lives in the lap of luxury now.
He has me trained to provide food at certain times. He goes to bed when he wants (and by that, I mean he gets into my bed when he wants), he doesn’t have to work and he has what his granny calls his own big-screen television, which is actually the picture window in the living room.
It seems as though his favorite show is “Cats.”
