My generation will always love cartoons. The evidence is in the number of cartoons created for adults in the last 30 or so years: “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “American Dad,” “King of the Hill,” “Squidbillies,” “Archer.” The list goes on.
We grew up with a Saturday morning full of such entertainment, with a few spots of news thrown in. News like the development of new cereals like Frankenberry and Count Chocula and new toys like Malibu Barbie.
My family said I enjoyed the commercials more than the cartoons.
Not true.
Sure, I liked to be up on the latest kid news, like cereals and toys, but nothing topped Warner Brothers for entertainment.
By far, the crown jewel of Warner Brothers was Bugs Bunny.
What a sassy little mammal! I enjoyed his attitude because I was such an obedient child. Bugs’ smart mouth and consistent victories over hunter Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck and Yosemite Same were empowering; I had no such victories and my smart mouth always earned me a hearty slap in the face.
I’m not talking about the new-fangled Bugs Bunny cartoons in which he is a baby. I’m talking about old school Bugs, the cartoons in which he’s all too familiar with the adult ways of the world to be on Saturdays, when children flocked around the television wearing pajamas and drinking Ovaltine. It was the kind of cartoon children could laugh at the surface of, while accompanying adults enjoyed a more sophisticated layer.
Bugs has come under fire in the last few years for violence.
I’m not fan of violence, but we are talking about cartoons here, people. If your child can’t tell the difference between real violence and cartoon violence, it says more about your parenting, or lack thereof, than it does the morals of Bugs Bunny.
Bugs is a legend, dating to 1938 when he appeared in a short film called “Porky’s Hare Hunt.” However, he was called Happy Rabbit at the time. Still, it was Bugs just performing as usual until he got the name change, which came in 1940 when he appeared in “A Wild Hare” as Bugs Bunny. He even won an Academy Award for Best Cartoon Short Subject for “Knight Knight Bugs” in 1958.
And you thought he was just a carrot-nibbling smart aleck.
