Most love Mexican food. Or is it Tex-Mex? It depends.
Mexican food is the cuisine from the country of Mexico. Tex-Mex uses a different blend of ingredients and represents Texas of Mexican descent. The most obvious difference in the food is the use of cumin in Tex-Mex food, where Mexican food would make more use of chile peppers, cilantro, cacao, oregano and the herb epazote.
You would call many of these recipes Tex-Mex, or even more Americanized than that. Either way, enjoy!
MEXICAN CASSEROLE
from wellplated.com
2 cups cooked brown rice or quinoa or other grain of choice — about 2⁄3 cup uncooked
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 yellow onion chopped
1 green bell pepper chopped
1 red bell pepper chopped
1 pound lean ground beef or swap ground chicken or ground turkey
2 tablespoons chili powder
11⁄2 teaspoons ground cumin
1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 cloves minced garlic about 2 teaspoons
1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
1 can reduced fat refried black beans 15 ounces
3⁄4 cup freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese divided
3⁄4 cup freshly grated mozzarella cheese divided
1 10-ounce tomatoes with green chiles (such as Rotel) well drained; use mild or medium depending upon how spicy you’d like the casserole to be
Fresh cilantro for serving
Chopped green onions for serving
Cook rice.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a large casserole dish (9-x-13-inch or similar) with nonstick spray and set aside.
In a Dutch oven or large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high. Add the onion, green bell pepper, and red bell pepper. Sauté until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.
Add the beef, chili powder, cumin, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Continue to sauté until the beef is cooked through and no longer pink, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook just until fragrant, about 1 additional minute.
Remove from the heat. Stir in the rice and Greek yogurt until evenly combined. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.
Assemble the casserole: Spread the beans into an even layer in the prepared baking dish.
Sprinkle 1⁄4 cup cheddar cheese and 1⁄4 cup mozzarella cheese over the beans.
Scatter the tomatoes with green chilis over the top.
Spoon the rice and ground beef mixture on top of the tomatoes, spreading it into an even layer.
Top with remaining 1⁄2 cup cheddar and 1⁄2 cup mozzarella.
Bake the casserole, uncovered, until the cheese is melted and the casserole is hot, about 15 minutes.
Turn the oven to broil, then continue cooking until the cheese is lightly browned, about 3 to 4 additional minutes, watching carefully so that the cheese does not burn.
Let rest 5 minutes, sprinkle with chopped cilantro and green onions, and serve.
TEX-MEX CORN CASSEROLE
from iheartrecipes.com
11⁄2 cup self rising flour
1 cup yellow cornmeal
2 large eggs
2 tbsp melted butter plus more for greasing
11⁄2 cup half & half half milk, half cream
1⁄4 cup vegetable oil
1⁄2 tsp ground cumin
1 1⁄2 tsp kosher salt
2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1⁄2 tsp ground black pepper
3 cups frozen corn
1 medium size red bell pepper diced
1 medium size green bell pepper diced
1 medium size red onion diced
1 large jalapeno pepper diced
1⁄4 bunch of fresh cilantro leaves only, chopped
8 oz sharp cheddar shredded
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Add the self rising flour, and yellow cornmeal into a large bowl.
Sprinkle in the cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, kosher salt, and cayenne pepper.
Stir the ingredients.
Pour in the half & half, and melted butter.
Add in the eggs.
Mixed the ingredients until well combined, then set the bowl to the side.
Next drizzle 1⁄4 cup vegetable oil into a large pan, then place the pan over medium heat.
Once the oil is nice and hot, toss in the diced vegetables.
Cook the vegetables until they are nice and translucent, then turn of the heat.
Next, toss 3 cups of frozen corn into the bowl with the batter, followed by the cilantro.
Now add in the cooked diced vegetables, and shredded cheese.
Mix everything until well combined.
Grease a large bake dish (9-x-13 will work!)
Add in the corn casserole mixture, and flatten it out.
Bake the casserole, uncovered, in the oven on 350 F for 40 minutes.
Remove from the oven, and let sit for a few minutes.
FIESTA DIP
from tasteofhome.com
2 cups sour cream
1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies or jalapenos
1 envelope fiesta ranch dip mix
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided
Sliced ripe olives, chopped, tomatoes, sliced green onions and shredded lettuce, optional
Tortilla chips
In a shallow 1-1⁄2-qt. microwave-safe dish, combine the sour cream, beans, chilies and dip mix. Stir in 1 cup cheese. Cover and microwave on high for 2 minutes; stir.
Cover and microwave 1-1⁄2 minutes longer or until heated through; stir until blended. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Top with the olives, tomatoes, onions and lettuce if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.
THE BEST
STEAK FAJITAS
from littlespicejar.com
Steak Marinade:
⅓ cup lime juice
¼ cup pineapple juice (no sugar added)
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 teaspoon EACH: ground cumin AND chili powder (or more to taste)
1 teaspoon EACH: kosher salt AND smoked paprika
½ teaspoon EACH: black pepper AND red pepper flakes (or more to taste)
¼ cup chopped cilantro
Fajitas:
1 ½ - 2 pounds skirt or flank steak
1 tablespoon oil (high heat)
2 medium white onions, sliced
1 large poblano, ribs and seeds removed then sliced
2-3 bell peppers, thinly sliced
Optional: guacamole, salsa, cilantro leaves, salsa verde, sour cream, black beans, rice, tortillas, cilantro-lime rice, sautéed corn, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, etc.
STEAK MARINADE: Combine the ingredients for the marinade in a large shallow bowl. Give it a taste and check for seasonings, adjust to preference. Coat the steak with the marinade and let sit covered in the refrigerator for at least 2-4 hours and ideally overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minute prior to cooking.
Set a large cast iron skillet or pan over high heat and let heat up for a couple of minutes. Add the steak to the pan and fry on each side for about 3-5 minutes or longer if you’d like it more done. Feel for desired firmness. The three minutes/side will yield a medium rare doneness. If the pan becomes too hot, reduce the heat to medium high. Remove the steak from the pan and allow to rest for several minutes tented with a piece of foil. Slice the meat against the grain into thin slices.
FAJITA VEGGIES: Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pan over high heat, add in the onions, poblano, and bell peppers. Let the veggies begin to sizzle and toss as necessary, cook for a total of 2-3 minutes or longer if you prefer them softer, season with a pinch of salt and pepper. If your pan is small, cook the veggies in a few batches.
ASSEMBLY: Serve in tortillas or on rice bowls topped with favorite toppings.
(606) 326-2661 |