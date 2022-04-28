Outdoor activities have increased at most households recently, in part because of social distancing. Also because it’s getting to be time for picnics.
Setting up outside in the fresh air for a meal is great fun. Here are some ideas for dishes that work as well indoors as outdoors and as sides or mains.
EASY TORTELLINI
SALAD
from acouplecooks.com
18 ounces refrigerated cheese tortelloni
2 ½ ounces (2 cups) baby spinach or chopped spinach
1 handful fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped (optional but recommended)
14 ounce can (8.5 ounce dry weight) quartered artichokes, roughly chopped
1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
¼ cup white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
½ teaspoon each dried dill and garlic powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
Fresh ground black pepper
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup neutral oil (like organic vegetable or grapeseed)
¾ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Start a large pot of well-salted water to boil. Boil the pasta until al dente according to the package instructions (usually around 2 minutes). Drain the pasta and run it cool water over it until it’s warm.
Meanwhile while the pasta cooks, chop the spinach, basil and artichoke hearts, and slice the tomatoes. In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, sugar, dried dill, garlic powder, kosher salt, and fresh ground black pepper. Then whisk in the olive oil and neutral oil.
Once the pasta is done, add it to the large bowl of dressing and toss with the chopped vegetables. Add the Parmesan cheese and stir to combine. Taste and add salt or more cheese to taste. Serve at room temperature or cold. Stores up to 4 days refrigerated (leftovers taste great and work well for lunches!).
BROCCOLI SLAW
from acouplecooks.com
1 1/2 pounds broccoli on the stem (or 24 ounces packaged broccoli slaw and skip carrots)
2 medium carrots
½ cup mayonnaise (or vegan mayo)
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar or maple syrup
½ teaspoon dried dill
½ teaspoon celery seed
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Fresh black ground pepper
¼ cup sunflower seeds (optional)
¼ cup dried cranberries (optional)
For fresh broccoli & carrots: Fit a food processor with the slicing blade. Cut the florets off of the broccoli, then feed them into the food processor to thinly slice them. Peel the stems of the broccoli and the carrots, then cut them into pieces to fit into the food processor. Change the blade to the grating blade and feed them through the food processor. Alternate method: Thinly slice the florets with a knife. Then use a box grater to large grate the peeled broccoli stems and carrots.
Place the sliced vegetables (or bags of broccoli slaw) into a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, sugar, dill, celery seed, kosher salt, and several grinds fresh ground pepper.
Add the dressing to the vegetables and stir until coated. If desired, stir in sunflower seeds or dried cranberries. Eat immediately or refrigerate up to 2 days.
CLASSIC
CORN SALAD
from acouplecooks.com
6 cobs corn (about 5 cups kernels)
½ pint (1 cup) cherry tomatoes
½ cup diced red onion
⅓ cup roughly chopped fresh basil
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Fresh ground black pepper
Feta cheese crumbles, for garnish (optional)
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. (This takes about 15 to 20 minutes, so plan accordingly.) Shuck the corn, removing the silk.
When the water is boiling, place the corn cobs in the pot. Boil covered for 4 minutes, until bright yellow. Run under cool water until cool enough to touch. (Alternate method: Roast the corn in the oven.)
Find a bundt pan, or large rimmed baking sheet or pan. Place the corn into the hole in the bundt pan or hold the corn vertically inside the baking sheet, then use a chef’s knife to slice down and remove the corn from the cob (the sides of the pan catch the kernels that fly when cutting; more details here.)
Meanwhile, dice the cherry tomatoes. Finely chop the red onion. Chop the basil.
In a large bowl, mix together the vegetables with the apple cider vinegar, olive oil, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, and fresh ground black pepper to taste. If desired, top with feta cheese crumbles (optional; they’re not necessary for flavor!). Stores refrigerated for up to 3 days.
TOMATO, BASIL AND ARTICHOKE PICNIC SANDWICH
from loveandlemons.com
Basil-Edamame Spread: (this makes extra)
1½ cups edamame
¼ cup basil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon chopped scallions
½ small garlic clove
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 to 3 tablespoons water
½ teaspoon sea salt, more to taste
for the sandwiches:
1 large baguette
handful of baby salad greens (or arugula)
2-3 medium tomatoes, sliced
10 basil leaves
10 jarred roasted artichokes, cut into quarters or roughly chopped
pine nuts, optional
Make the basil-edamame spread: Place the edamame, basil, lemon juice, scallions, garlic, and sea salt into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until chopped. Add the olive oil and blend until smooth. Add up to 3 tablespoons of water to create a smooth, spreadable consistency. Season to taste and chill until ready to use. The filling can be in advance and stored in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.
Slice one large baguette in half and assemble with the basil-edamame spread, greens, tomatoes, basil, artichokes and pine nuts. Close the baguette, wrap it in foil and place in the fridge until you're ready to divide into servings. Slice into 4 individual servings and either wrap them to go.
SEVEN LAYER DIP
16 ounces refried beans (canned)
1 cup salsa
1½ cups sour cream
2 tbsp taco seasoning
1 cup guacamole
1½ cups cheddar cheese (grated)
½ cup black olives (drained and sliced)
2 large Roma tomatoes (diced)
⅓ cup green onions (diced)
In a medium bowl add salsa and refried beans, mix until well combine. Spread in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Spread the guacamole in an even layer over the beans.
In a medium bowl add sour cream and taco seasoning. Mix with a spoon until well combined and spread in an even layer over the guacamole.
Sprinkle cheddar cheese in an even layer over the sour cream.
Add tomatoes in and even layer over the cheddar cheese.
Top with black olives and green onions.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
Serve with tortilla chips.
