It’s time to get serious about barbecuing.
Break out your grill and try a few new recipes for barbecue sauce.
The first one, Rain or Shine Barbecue, is one I discovered years ago and still love it, especially on chicken. What you don't use you can save for another time; just don’t contaminate it. Put aside in a container and refrigerate what you want to save for later before you start dipping your basting brush.
RAIN OR SHINE
BARBECUE
from dressings-sauces.org
1 cup bottled red Russian or sweet, spicy French dressing
1 jar 12-oz. Apricot preserves
1 envelope onion soup mix
3 Lb. Spareribs cut into serving pieces
2 - 2-1⁄2 Lb. Chicken cut into serving pieces
In medium bowl, blend dressing, preserves and onion soup mix; set aside.
Indoor:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In large shallow baking pan, bake spareribs 30 minutes. Then, begin to bake chicken, arranged in additional large shallow baking pan. Brush chicken and spareribs with half the glaze; bake 30 minutes. Brush with remaining glaze, then bake an additional 15 minutes or until chicken and spareribs are done.
Outdoor:
Grill spare ribs 30 minutes. Then, add chicken and grill 20 minutes. Brush chicken and spareribs with glaze and continue to grill, turning and basting frequently, until chicken and spareribs are done.
This recipe is very similar to the Rain or Shine recipe, but doesn’t label itself as barbecue. Whatever you want to call it, it’s still tasty.
SWEET AND TANGY RUSSIAN CHICKEN
from deepsouthdish.com
6 to 8 bone-in chicken thighs
Kosher salt, freshly cracked black pepper and Cajun seasoning or cayenne pepper, to taste
1 (16 ounce) bottle red Russian style dressing
1 (10 ounce) jar apricot preserves
3 tablespoons dried onion flakes
1 tablespoon beef base (like Better than Bouillon), or granulated bouillon
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1⁄4 teaspoon seasoned salt
Hot, cooked rice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking pan with aluminum foil for easier clean-up. Season chicken on both sides with salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning and place into the baking dish. Whisk together the dressing, preserves and remaining ingredients (except rice). Pour half of the dressing over the top, turn chicken to coat all sides and return skin side up. Pour remaining dressing mixture on top.
Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F for 1 hour to 1-1⁄4 hours until chicken is cooked through and registers 170 to 175 degrees F on an instant read thermometer when inserted into the thickest part of the thigh. Total time will depend on the size of the thighs. Skim off excess fat from drippings and spoon sauce over individual servings of chicken. Serve the chicken over hot, cooked rice, skim off excess fat from the top of the drippings and spoon sauce over the top and add a green veggie or salad on the side.
HOMEMADE
BARBECUE SAUCE
from addapinch.com
2 cups ketchup
1⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar
1⁄4 cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce or coconut aminos
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon Stone House Seasoning
1⁄4 teaspoon hot sauce optional
Whisk together all ingredients in a medium saucepan situated over medium heat. Allow to come to a bubble and then reduce the heat to low. Allow to simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes.
Serve immediately or allow to cool slightly and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.
NOTE: 1 teaspoon of Stone House seasoning is 1⁄2 teaspoon Kosher salt, 1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper and 1⁄4 teaspoon granulated garlic.
SWEET AND SMOKY HOMEMADE BBQ SAUCE
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup ketchup
1⁄4 cup water
1⁄4 cup apple cider vinegar
1⁄4 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cayenne
Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Once the oil is hot, add the minced garlic and saute two minutes.
Add remaining ingredients and let cook for three minutes.
Reduce heat to low and simmer 15 minutes until thickened.
COCA-COLA BBQ SAUCE
from southernliving.com
2 cups ketchup
2 cups Coca-Cola
1⁄2 cup Worcestershire sauce
3⁄4 teaspoon garlic powder
3⁄4 teaspoon onion powder
3⁄4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
1⁄4 cup light brown sugar
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan over low heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes.
GLUTEN-FREE BBQ SAUCE
from glutenfreeonashoestring.com
1 cup gluten free tomato ketchup
1⁄4 cup packed light brown sugar
2 tablespoons white wine (or white balsamic) vinegar
1 tablespoon gluten free Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons smoked Spanish paprika
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
In a small, heavy-bottom saucepan, place all of the ingredients and whisk to combine well. Cook, whisking frequently, over medium-low heat until reduced and thickened by about 1⁄8. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature before serving or storing in the refrigerator in a sealed container.
TANGY MEMPHIS BBQ SAUCE
1 cup ketchup
1⁄2 cup white vinegar
1⁄4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons yellow mustard
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon onion powder
1⁄2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
Combine all the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan, over medium low heat. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
Simmer 10 minutes and then remove from the heat. Use immediately or pour into an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
HEALTHY HOMEMADE BBQ SAUCE
from pamelasalzman.com
1 cup tomato paste (Bionaturae makes an organic paste in a glass jar)
⅔ cup water
½ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup honey or brown sugar
¼ cup molasses (unsulfured)
2 teaspoons all natural hickory liquid smoke
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon sea salt
freshly ground black pepper to taste
¼ teaspoon ground chipotle powder (or smoked paprika if you don't want any heat at all)
In a large saucepan, combine all the ingredients and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Let cool and use immediately or store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
