If you know me, you know how much I love animals. I am very protective of my pets and they are protective of me, especially Freddie, my dog.
He guards me when there is nothing to guard me from. He guards me from the cat, too. Or is he just being selfish? I don’t know.
He gets preventive care and has a spa day every six weeks or so. That’s a lot more than I get.
I never left him outside off the leash, unless he goes into our fenced-in back yard.
Imagine my horror when I read about the dog who dove into the ocean to get after a hammerhead shark.
It was in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a few weeks ago. Tourists on a boat were visiting the area when they saw the 12-foot fish. Then, they saw a black-and-tan canine, familiar to the regulars because he hangs around the seashore, enter the water in an effort to, well, what? Retrieve it? Play with it? Kill it?
Nobody knows. Tourists reacted with the same horror I had when I heard the story. They shouted at the dog to get out.
Of course, the dog ignored the shouting and plunged into the Caribbean after that shark. They began circling one another, and suddenly the shark swam away.
The dog hopped up on shore and trotted away while his relieved audience applauded and cheered.
This is the perfect illustration of why Freddie isn’t allowed to run free.
Not that I have the ocean in my back door, but I don’t have to. I have a forest. If Freddie were loose in the yard when a deer or squirrel came by, he would most certainly try to engage it in some way. It’s hard to say whether he would want to play or challenge it to a fight.
Because he’s such a baby, I doubt Freddie would jump into open waters for a shark, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he tried to swim to that boatload of people to grab a few scratches behind the ears and “good boys.”