Yes, there are peach trees in Kentucky.
It might not be the best climate for peach trees, but Kentucky provides plenty of sunshine, which is crucial to good fruit. The rainfall is sufficient for good growth and good fruit sizing in most years.
So what are we going to do with all those peaches? Take your pick.
PEACH SORBET
16 ripe peaches, quartered, stones removed, frozen
1⁄2 cup almond milk
1⁄2 cup runny honey
Finely grated zest of one lime
Juice of 1 lime
11⁄3 cups sparkling wine or Champagne
In batches, place peaches and all remaining ingredients except sparkling wine in a blender and whiz until smooth. Transfer to an 8-cup loaf pan and freeze for 4 hours or until frozen.
Divide among serving bowls and serve immediately, topped with 2 tbs sparkling wine, if using.
FRESH PEACH CRUMB BARS
For the crust:
1 cup granulated sugar
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup unsalted cold butter, cut into cubes
1 large egg, lightly beaten
For the peach layer:
½ cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
5 large peaches, peeled and diced
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
For the icing: (optional)
1 cup powdered sugar
¼ teaspoon almond extract
1 tablespoon milk (more or less for desired consistency)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees if using a glass pan, or 375 degrees for a metal pan. Lightly grease or spray a 13-by-9-inch baking pan and set aside.
For the crust:
In a medium bowl whisk together 1 cup of sugar, 3 cups flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Using a pastry cutter, blend in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse sand. Add the lightly beaten egg and mix until the dough starts to hold together, but is still crumbly. Gently press a little more than half the dough into the prepared pan.
OPTIONAL: you can also process the sugar, flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in the bowl of a food processor. Add the butter and process until the mixture resembles coarse sand. Add the egg and pulse until the dough starts to hold together.
For the peach mixture:
In a large mixing bowl whisk together the sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Add the diced peaches and toss to combine. Drizzle the lemon juice over the peaches and toss to coat. Pour the peach mixture over the crust and spread evenly.
Using your hands, press together handfuls of the remaining crumb topping to create clumps. Scatter the clumps and remaining crumbled topping over the fruit layer leaving some peaches showing through.
If using a glass pan, bake at 350 degrees degrees for 50-55 minutes or until lightly browned. If using a metal pan, bake at 375 degrees degrees for 40-45 minutes. Cool completely then chill before cutting and icing.
To prepare the icing:
Whisk together the powdered sugar, almond extract and milk. Drizzle on the bars just before serving.
TENNESSEE PEACH PUDDING
1 cup all-purpose flour
1⁄2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, optional
1⁄2 cup 2% milk
3 cups sliced peeled fresh or frozen peaches
TOPPING:
1-1⁄2 cups water
1⁄2 cup sugar
1⁄2 cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon butter
1⁄4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Vanilla ice cream, optional
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and, if desired, cinnamon. Stir in milk just until combined; fold in peaches. Spread into a greased 8-in. square baking dish.
For topping, combine water, sugars, butter and nutmeg in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugars are dissolved. Pour over peach mixture. Bake until filling is bubbly and a toothpick inserted in topping comes out clean, 40-50 min
PEACHES AND CREAM SALAD
1 box instant vanilla pudding 5.1 oz
32 oz. container vanilla yogurt
8 oz. container Cool Whip thawed
6 large peaches, peeled and chopped
In a large bowl, combine the pudding mix and the vanilla yogurt, stirring until well mixed.
Fold Cool Whip into the mixture.
Lastly, fold in the peaches. Serve immediately, or store in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.
ONE-SKILLET PEACH GLAZED CHICKEN
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs
1½ tablespoons canola oil divided
¼ cup finely chopped sweet onion
½ teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
⅓ cup coconut palm sugar or can substitute with brown sugar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard (or one teaspoon each of wholegrain mustard and smooth Dijon)
½ teaspoon salt divided
3 medium ripe peaches pitted and chopped
¼ teaspoon pepper
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil to the pan and swirl it around to coat. Sprinkle chicken with ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper. Add chicken to the pan and cook for about 7 minutes per side, or until cooked through and golden brown. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside on a plate. Cover with foil to keep warm.
Do not clean out the skillet, but add another 1 ½ teaspoons oil. Add onion and rosemary; cook for 1 minute or until lightly golden, scraping up the bits from the bottom of the skillet as you stir. Add coconut palm sugar, vinegar, mustard, ¼ teaspoon salt, and peaches; cook 12 minutes or until peaches are softened.
Return chicken to the skillet and heat just until warm, spooning sauce over the meat.
Serve chicken thighs with peach sauce.
LIGHT PEACH AND BERRY TART
1 c. pecans chopped
1⁄3 c. butter melted
1⁄2 c. whole wheat flour
1⁄4 tsp. salt
8 oz. reduced fat cream cheese
1⁄2 c. non-fat plain Greek yogurt
1⁄4 c. coconut sugar
1 Tbsp. honey
2 tsp. orange zest
2 tsp. vanilla extract
3 peaches sliced
1⁄2 c. blackberries
1 Tbsp. orange preserves
1 Tbsp. fresh orange juice
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the pecans, flour, butter and salt in a food processor and pulse until combined, being careful not to chop the pecans too fine.
Press the pecan mixture into a greased tart pan and bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool completely.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl beat the cream cheese, Greek yogurt, sugar, orange zest and vanilla until smooth. Spread the cream mixture in the cooled pecan crust and top with the peaches and berries.
In a small bowl whisk the orange preserves and orange juice and brush over the top of the fruit on the tart.
Refrigerate for 30 minutes and serve chilled. Store refrigerated up to 48 hours.
