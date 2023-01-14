You have to make soup in January. It’s practically a law! Well, not really, but if you cook, you starting thinking about soup in the fall and don’t stop until the daffodils bloom.
Soup is generally easy to make, it feeds a lot of people and it’s warm and comforting.
SLOW COOKER CHICKEN TACO SOUP
from daysoftheyear.com
1 chopped onion
1 can of chili beans
1 can of black beans
1 can of whole kernel corn, drained
1 can of tomato sauce
1 can or bottle of beer
2 cans of diced tomatoes with green chilis.
1 packet of taco seasoning
3 whole skinless, boneless chicken breasts
1 package of shredded cheddar cheese
Sour cream (optional)
Crushed tortilla chips (Optional)
Place the onion, chili beans, black beans, corn, tomato sauce, beer and diced tomatoes in a slow cooker. Add taco seasoning and stir. Lay chicken breasts on top of the mixture, pressing down slightly until just covered by the other ingredients. Set slow cooker for low heat, cover, and cook for 5 hours.
Remove chicken breasts from the soup,and allow to cool long enough to be handled. Stir the shredded chicken back into the soup, and continue cooking for 2 hours. Serve topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips, if desired.
FRENCH ONION SOUP
from goodhousekeeping.com
3 tbsp. olive oil
4 pounds yellow onions (about 5 large onions), thinly sliced
Kosher salt
1 1/2 tsp. all-purpose flour
1/4 c. cognac or dry white wine
2 32-oz containers low-sodium beef broth
2 bay leaves
6 large sprigs thyme, plus more for sprinkling
1 tbsp. sherry vinegar
8 thin slices country bread
3 oz. Gruyère cheese, finely grated
Heat oil in large, heavy stockpot on medium. Add onions and 11/2 teaspoons salt, reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender and have released their liquid, 10 minutes.
Increase heat to medium-high and continue cooking, stirring often and scraping bottom of pot, until onions are deep brown and caramelized, 40 to 50 minutes. If bottom of pot starts to get too dark, add 4 to 5 tablespoons water.
Sprinkle onions with flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Stir in cognac and cook 1 minute. Add broth and herbs and simmer until reduced to about 8 cups, 18 to 20 minutes. Discard herbs and stir in vinegar.
When ready to serve, heat broiler. Arrange bread on rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle with cheese and some fresh thyme leaves. Broil in top third of oven until golden brown and bubbling, about 1 minute. Serve on top of soup.
SLOW COOKER POTATO SOUP
from thepioneerwoman.com
6 slices bacon, chopped
2 lb. russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
3 celery stalks, sliced
1 large leek, cleaned and chopped
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
4 c. chicken stock
1 tsp kosher salt
6 sprigs of fresh thyme
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
3/4 c. sour cream, plus more for garnish
Shredded cheddar cheese, chopped chives, sour cream, and reserved bacon, for serving
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon strips and cook until golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove to a paper towel lined plate. Reserve 2 pieces for garnish. Crumble the rest.
Place the crumbled bacon, potatoes, celery, leek, garlic, stock, salt, thyme sprigs and pepper in the base of a 6- to 8-quart slow cooker. Put the lid on the slow cooker, and cook on high for 4 hours (or low for 6 to 8 hours) until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork. Remove the thyme sprigs and discard.
If you wish, use an immersion blender to blend the soup to a semi-smooth consistency, leaving small chunks of potato and vegetables for texture. Stir in the sour cream. (Add 1/4 to 1/2 cup of water, to thin the soup out to your desired consistency). Serve in bowls, garnished with cheese, chives, additional sour cream, and the reserved bacon slices crumbled over top.
10-MINUTE SHRIMP AND TORTILLA SOUP
from marthastewart.com
1 corn tortilla, cut into thin strips
2 teaspoons olive oil
Coarse salt
1/4 small yellow onion, diced small
1 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 to 1 teaspoon chopped chipotle chile in adobo
1 3/4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
3/4 cup fresh corn (from 4 ears corn) or frozen corn
4 ounces medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
Diced avocado, fresh cilantro, and lime for serving
Preheat oven or toaster oven to 450 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss tortilla with 1 teaspoon oil; season with salt. Bake until golden brown and crisp, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium. Add onion and garlic; season with salt. Cook until onion softens, about 3 minutes. Add chipotle and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add broth and bring to a boil. Add corn and cook until tender, 1 minute. Add shrimp and cook until opaque throughout, 1 minute. Serve soup with tortilla strips and desired toppings.
EVERYDAY VEGETABLE SOUP
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups chopped onions or thinly sliced leeks (whites only)
1 cup thinly sliced celery
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
Coarse salt and ground pepper
3 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) reduced-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, with juice
1 tablespoon tomato paste
8 cups mixed fresh or frozen vegetables, such as carrots, corn, green beans, lima beans, peas, potatoes, and zucchini (cut larger vegetables into smaller pieces)
Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add onions or leeks, celery, and Italian seasoning; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until onions are translucent, 5 to 8 minutes.
Add broth, tomatoes and their juice, tomato paste, and 3 cups water to pot; bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook, uncovered, 20 minutes.
Add vegetables to pot, and return to a simmer. Cook, uncovered, until vegetables are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
HUNGARIAN MUSHROOM SOUP
from themodernproper.com
4 tbsp butter
2 cups onions, chopped
1 lb mushrooms, sliced
2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
1/2 cup dry white wine
2 tsp dried dill
2 tsp minced fresh thyme leaves
2 tsp paprika
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 cup whole milk
3 tbsp flour
1/4 cup sour cream
2 tbsp lemon juice
2 tbsp fresh Italian parsley
In a heavy pot, cook onions and mushrooms in butter over medium heat until onions are soft and translucent.
Add dill, thyme, paprika, chicken or vegetable stock, soy sauce and white wine. Bring soup to a simmer ; cook until liquid reduces by half.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk flour into milk until smooth. Add flour-milk mixture to soup and cook until soup begins to thicken.
Turn the heat down to low and slowly stir in the sour cream and lemon juice. Garnish the soup with parsley and serve hot.