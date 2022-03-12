As St. Patrick's Day approaches, I looked for some traditional Irish recipes I haven't shared before, and I found them. They are not simple recipes to follow, but if you'd like a taste of authentic Ireland, here it is.
TRADITIONAL IRISH STEW
from thespruceeats.com
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
1 pound lamb cutlets or mutton (bones removed, cut into 2-inch/5-centimeter chunks), divided
2 pounds potatoes (peeled and cut into quarters), divided
1 cup roughly chopped carrots, divided
1 cup roughly chopped onion, divided
1 cup finely sliced leeks, cleaned and divided
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 cups dark beef stock (1 1/2 pints)
2 or 3 cabbage leaves, thinly sliced, optional
Salt, to taste
Pepper, to taste
Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large frying pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until hot but not smoking. Add half of the lamb pieces and brown all over by turning in the hot oil.
Remove the lamb pieces with tongs and place them in a Dutch oven or ovenproof stockpot.
Cover with half of the potatoes, half of the carrots, half of the onion, and half of the leeks.
Add the remaining oil to the frying pan and heat. Add the remaining lamb and brown all over as before and add to the Dutch oven.
Lamb, potatoes, carrots, leeks, and onions in a casserole
Cover with the remaining potatoes, remaining onion, remaining leeks, and remaining carrots.
Add the flour to the still-hot frying pan and stir really well to soak up any fat and juices. Cook over low heat for 3 minutes.
Flour and lamb fat in a frying pan
Add the stock a ladle at a time and mix until you have a thick, lump-free sauce. You will not add all of the stock.
Pour this sauce over the lamb and vegetables.
Sauce on top of the Irish stew ingredients in a casserole
Add the remaining stock to the Dutch oven, cover with a tight-fitting lid, and cook in the preheated oven for 1 hour.
Add the cabbage (if using), replace the lid, and cook for another hour. Check from time to time to make sure the stock hasn't reduced too much. If it has, add a little boiling water. The meat and vegetables should always be covered in liquid. If the sauce is too runny at the end, you can always cook the stew a little longer with the lid removed.
Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve piping hot and enjoy.
ULTIMATE BANGERS AND MASH
daring gourmet.com
8 high quality pork sausages (pork is traditional but if you don't eat pork you can use chicken sausages, etc)
Homemade British Bangers Recipe (highly recommended)
2 pounds Yukon Gold or other medium-starch potato , peeled and cut into large (2 inch) uniform chunks (or boiled whole in skins and peeled while hot)
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
3/4 to 1 cup hot milk
1 batch BEST Homemade Onion Gravy
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
Make the onion gravy in advance. See our recipe for the BEST onion gravy.
To Make the Mash: Place the potatoes in a pot of water and add the salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat to a steady simmer and cook for about 15-20 minutes or until they potatoes are just tender when pierced with a knife. Be careful not to over-boil them.
Thoroughly drain the potatoes and place them back in the empty pot set over very low heat just to maintain warmth. If using a ricer or food mill (this creates the most optimal texture), run the potatoes through it now while they're hot. If using a hand masher mash the potatoes while they're hot. (Avoid using an electric mixer or food processor.) Mash the potatoes until fluffy and you've reached the desired degree of smoothness. Be careful not to over-mash or the potatoes will become gluey.
Use a spoon to stir in the butter. Once melted stir in the hot milk gradually, allowing time for the potatoes to absorb the liquid after each addition. Add more hot milk as needed to achieve desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
To Prepare the Sausages: While the potatoes are boiling place the sausages in a baking dish with a little oil and roast the sausages for about 10 minutes on each side or until nicely browned. (Alternatively you can fry the sausages but baking them creates an especially nice crispy outer shell with a juicy interior.)
To serve, place a mound of mashed potatoes on each plate, lay the sausages on the mashed potatoes and top with onion gravy. Peas are a traditional side.
HOMEMADE BRITISH BANGERS
4 pounds boneless pork shoulder , cut into 1/2 inch pieces and put in freezer for 45 minutes prior to grinding
1 pound pork back fat, cut into 1/2 inch pieces and put in freezer for 45 minutes prior to grinding
1 cup crushed ice
2 to 2 1/2 cups ice cold water, give or take as needed
1 cup coarse homemade breadcrumbs from twice toasted bread (important for traditional banger texture and flavor; don't use the tiny hard pre-made breadcrumbs from the store)
2 1/2 tablespoons salt
1 1/2 tablespoons freshly ground white pepper
1 1/2 tablespoons minced fresh sage
2 teaspoons onion powder
2 teaspoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground mace
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
32mm natural hog casing, 15-20 feet , soaked in warm water and thoroughly rinsed
Combine the pork, fat and crushed ice in a bowl and then, working quickly, use a meat grinder to grind the mixture through a medium die. Put the mixture in the freezer for 30 minutes and then grind again through a small die. (Preferably grind the meat mixture into a bowl set atop an ice bath to keep the meat cold.) Note: It is imperative that the meat be at a constant cold temperature so that the fat doesn't get too soft. You should be able to see clear definition between the lean meat the specks of fat in the ground mixture.
Place ground meat in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add all remaining ingredients except for the hog casings.
Mix the meat mixture with the paddle for 3-4 minutes until threads begin to appear in the meat: If you take a clump of meat and pull it apart with your fingers you will see tiny threads pulling apart. When you see this your meat is ready.
his is also the time to taste your sausage mixture so you can adjust the seasonings if needed. To do this, take a bit of the meat mixture, fry it up in a pan, taste it and adjust the seasonings if needed.
Place the meat mixture back in the refrigerator to chill while you prepare the casings.
Thread your sausage stuffer with the prepared hog casings, fill the sausage stuffer with the meat mixture, and stuff the casings being careful to avoid air gaps while also being careful to not over-stuff the casings.
Twist the sausages into links. Use a sausage pricker to prick any air bubbles out of the links.
For best results chill the sausages overnight. This will give the flavors time to develop.
Makes about 20 6-inch links.
To cook, gently poach the bangers in lightly salted water and then fry or grill them. Once poached they will keep in the fridge, tightly wrapped, for up to a week.
ONION GRAVY
1/2 stick unsalted butter
2 large yellow onions , peeled, cut in half and thinly sliced (or diced if you prefer smaller pieces)
2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 cup red wine
2 sprigs fresh thyme
1 large sprig fresh sage
2 cups strong beef broth
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon dark balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon water
2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter
Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add the sliced onions and sugar and cook for about 30 minutes until caramelized (deep golden). Add the red wine and herbs, bring to a rapid boil for 2 minutes, reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the stock, mustard, salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to a low simmer and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes. Remove sprigs of herbs. Add the vinegar, whisk in the cornstarch and simmer another minute or two until thickened, whisking continuously. Add the cold butter and whisk until dissolved. Add salt and pepper to taste and more mustard if desired.
IRISH BREAD PUDDING WITH WHISKEY CARAMEL SAUCE
from mybakingaddition.com
Approximately 10 cups cubed French bread, (cut into 1/2 inch cubes)
1/2 cup raisins (or chocolate chips if you don't like raisins)
3/4 cup Irish Whiskey Caramel Sauce
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 cup sugar
3/4 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 (12 ounce) can evaporated milk
2 eggs, lightly beaten
cinnamon sugar to taste
WHISKEY CARAMEL SAUCE
1 1/2 cups sugar
2/3 cup water
1/4 cup butter, cubed
2 ounces cream cheese, cubed
1/4 cup Irish Whiskey
1/4 cup milk
TO MAKE THE WHISKEY CARAMEL SAUCE:
Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir until the sugar completely dissolves.
Stop stirring and allow to simmer until mixture is golden (about 17 minutes). DO NOT STIR!
Remove from heat.
Carefully add butter and cream cheese, whisking constantly until all clumps are dissolved. Stir in whiskey and milk. Mixture will bubble a bit at this step as well. Set aside.
TO MAKE THE BREAD PUDDING:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
If using a casserole dish, spray with nonstick spray, or spray each ramekin with nonstick spray (approximately 6 ramekins)
Combine milk, sugar, vanilla extract, evaporated milk, eggs, and 2/3 cup whiskey caramel sauce in a large bowl. Stir well with a whisk.
Add bread cubes, using a spatula to push down and make sure each piece of bread is coated.
Cover and allow to sit in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to soak up all the goodness.
Pour bread mixture into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated well with cooking spray, or into approximately 6 prepared ramekins.
Sprinkle top with raisins or chocolate chips.
Bake at 350F for 35 minutes or until set.
Serve warm with more whiskey caramel sauce.
