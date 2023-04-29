I constantly lose things. I lose my phone while I’m talking on it.
I’ve lost the phone in the car, in my purse, in the house, at the office.
I’ve lost my driver’s license, only to find it later in an insulated tote I took on a picnic. I’ve lost ID cards, credit cards and bank cards, only to find them after I’d gotten replacements.
So when my entire wallet disappeared, I figured it would turn up someplace obvious.
It didn’t.
One by one, I began replacing items I could remember being in the wallet.
I accepted the loss of the wallet and tried to move on. It haunted me, though. I couldn’t imagine what happened and I had a hard time trying to forget about it.
One recent Friday night, I was relaxing when I thought I heard a knock on my front door. I did hear it; my dog jumping off the bed and racing to the front door confirmed it. There was a second knock. I considered ignoring it, but curiosity drew me to it.
It was a police officer. I immediately thought someone close to me had been killed. But, the young man was smiling from ear to ear, so that can’t be it, can it?
“Mrs. Ward?” he asked. I confirmed. “I think this is yours,” he said, displaying my wallet.
I’m not sure what I said, but I remember saying, “Thank you” way too much. He said it had been found at a local store where I had been shopping the day it went missing. It was fully in tact — cash, cards and coupons all where I left them.
I was so appreciative of law enforcement officers taking the time to return an old lady’s lost wallet. I’m sure they enjoyed being able to do a good deed, too, and have a transaction with a positive outcome.
I also appreciate the forethought of the officer. He made sure to maintain a broad smile while standing at my door. He knew anyone finding a cop on their doorstep will think the worse if they’re not smiling.