It might seem counter-intuitive to use a slow cooker when it’s hot as blazes outside, but think about it: You avoid heating up the kitchen with the oven.
I like to grill and do stir-frys, as well as have cold meals, during summer, but for a change, try some of these recipes easily made in your favorite slow-cooking device or Insta-pot.
SLOW COOKER PINEAPPLE PULLED PORK WITH PINEAPPLE BBQ SAUCE
from fivehearthome.com
FOR THE PORK:
3 pound boneless pork butt (shoulder roast)
garlic salt
freshly ground black pepper
1 (15-ounce) can pineapple tidbits, undrained
FOR THE PINEAPPLE BARBECUE SAUCE:
2 cups pineapple juice
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons grated OR minced fresh ginger
1 jalapeño, seeds & membranes removed, finely diced
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon molasses
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons soy sauce
Freshly ground black pepper
OPTIONAL GARNISHES:
Fresh pineapple chunks
Fresh chopped cilantro
Trim fat from pork and pierce all over surface with a knife. Liberally season all sides with garlic salt and pepper and place in slow cooker. Pour can of pineapple tidbits and juice on top. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours.
An hour or so before pork is done, prepare Pineapple Barbecue Sauce. Combine pineapple juice, garlic, ginger, jalapeño, and cilantro in a medium pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Stir in ketchup, vinegar, honey, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, and pepper. Cook on low for 15 more minutes. Remove from heat.
Remove pork from slow cooker and place on cutting board. Discard fat, cut meat into chunks with a knife, and then shred chunks with two forks. Drain liquid from slow cooker (reserving about a cup) and add shredded meat back to crock pot. Stir in Pineapple Barbecue Sauce. You may add a splash of reserved cooking liquid if sauce seems too thick. Heat on low for 30 minutes to 1 hour or until warm.
SUMMER SLOW COOKER LASAGNA WITH ZUCCHINI AND EGGPLANT
from ohmyveggies.com
1½ tablespoons olive oil
1 onion chopped
1 large zucchini chopped
1 small eggplant cut into ½-inch chunks
2 large ears corn kernels removed
1 pint cherry tomatoes halved
1 clove garlic minced
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 ½ cups canned tomato sauce
12 uncooked lasagna noodles
1⅓ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
⅓ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs
Fresh chopped basil for serving
Set a large skillet over medium heat. Add in the olive oil. When hot, cook the onion in the oil for 2 to 3 minutes, until it starts to soften. Add in the zucchini, eggplant, corn, tomatoes, garlic, salt and red pepper flakes. Cook for 7 to 9 minutes, until the veggies are tender. Remove from the heat, taste and season with additional salt and red pepper flakes if needed.
Spread ½ cup of the sauce in the bottom of your slow cooker. Top with a layer of three lasagna noodles, breaking them as needed to fit. Using a slotted spoon, top with ⅓ of the vegetable mixture, then ½ cup of the sauce and ⅓ cup of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat this process two more times — noodles, vegetables, sauce, cheese. End with a final layer of noodles and the remaining ½ cup of the sauce. Sprinkle the top with the remaining ⅓ cup mozzarella, the parmesan and panko.
Cover and cook on low for about 3 ½ to 4 hours, until the noodles are cooked through. Turn off the slow cooker and let sit uncovered for 20 to 30 minutes before serving. This will let the lasagna set so you can cut it easily and it will hold its shape. Sprinkle the top with fresh basil before serving.
MEXICAN STREET CORN CHOWDER
from tasteofhome.com
10 ears fresh corn (about 5-1/2 cups)
1-1/4 to 2 cups water
6 bacon strips, chopped
2 small onions, chopped
2 small green peppers, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
2 teaspoons salt
3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 medium lime, zested and juiced
Optional toppings: Fresh cilantro, lime wedges, sliced jalapeno, chopped bell pepper and crumbled cotija cheese
Cut corn off cobs. Rub the edge of a knife over each cob to milk it; add enough water to cob juice to equal 2 cups. Add corn and liquid to a 5-qt. slow cooker.
In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, 5-7 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 Tbsp. in pan. Add the onions, green peppers and jalapeno to skillet; cook and stir over medium-high heat until soft, 3-4 minutes. Add seasonings and cook 1 minute longer; transfer to slow cooker. Cook on low 3-1/2 to 4 hours or until corn is tender and mixture has thickened slightly.
Stir in cream and lime zest and juice. If desired, puree mixture with an immersion blender to desired consistency. Garnish with reserved bacon. Sprinkle with optional toppings as desired.
SLOW COOKER BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
from tasteofhome.com
1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast halves
3/4 cup Buffalo wing sauce
3 tablespoons butter
1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
1 package (10 ounces) hearts of romaine salad mix
1 cup julienned carrot
1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and cubed
1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
1/2 cup blue cheese salad dressing
Place chicken in a 1-1/2- or 3-qt. slow cooker. Top with wing sauce, butter and ranch dressing mix. Cook, covered, on low until thermometer inserted in chicken reads 165 degrees, 2-1/2 to 3 hours.
Remove chicken; shred with 2 forks. Reserve 1/3 cup cooking juices; discard remaining juices. Return chicken and reserved juices to slow cooker; heat through.
Place romaine salad mix in a serving dish. Top with shredded chicken, carrots, avocado and blue cheese; drizzle with blue cheese dressing. Serve immediately.
SLOW COOKER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3/4 cup (11/2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup dark brown sugar (or 3/4 cup light brown sugar + 2 teaspoons molasses)
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs, at room temperature
1 egg yolk, at room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup roughly chopped bittersweet chocolate (or whatever chocolate you prefer in cookies)
Flaky sea salt
Vanilla ice cream, for serving (optional)
Grease the bowl of a 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Cut two 4-inch wide strips of parchment paper, place one in the slow cooker, give it another spritz of cooking spray, then lay down the other strip of parchment over it in the opposite direction, like a “+”.
In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl using a whisk or a hand mixer, or in the bowl of an electric stand mixer, cream together the butter and sugars at medium speed for about 5 minutes, or until lightened in color and fluffy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and beat in eggs one at a time, waiting until the first is completely mixed in before beating in the second. Beat in the egg yolk. Beat in the vanilla.
Mix in the flour mixture in 3 batches using a spoon until just combined, then fold in the chopped chocolate.
Press the batter into prepared slow cooker, using an offset spatula to smear it into an even layer, and cover with lid. Cook on high for 1 1/2-2 hours or on low for 3 1/2-4 hours. The cook time will ultimately depend on the size and power of your slow cooker. The cookie should be fully cooked with a slightly molten center, which is perfect if you want to eat this cookie like spoonbread. If you want to slice the cookie into bars, cook for an additional 15-30 minutes on high (again, this time will ultimately depend on the size and power of your slow cooker model), until edges are golden brown but not starting to burn.
Turn off the slow-cooker, and use potholders to transfer the insert to a cooling rack. Cool for at least 15 minutes, then remove from the insert by lifting up the exposed parchment strips. Discard parchment. Shower cookie with flaky sea salt and serve whole with a big scoop of ice cream on top and a pile of spoons. If you’re civilized, cut into slices like cake instead. If baked longer or in advance, cut the cookie into bars and store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.