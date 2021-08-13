My dog has a way of expressing himself. He expresses himself, if you know what I mean.
Of course, Freddie barks and wags his tail and prances like most dogs do when they’re showing a positive emotion, but he also relieves himself in the most obnoxious way to show his displeasure.
It started at the groomer. A couple of times, Freddie squatted and cut loose immediately upon entering the shop. This has happened at three groomers, including the current one, but he apparently has accepted his current stylist and no longer feels the need to protest being in her shop.
When we visited a friend’s house early this year, Freddie immediately cut loose again. Well, once he set foot on the new carpet, he cut loose. It’s as if he knew this was the worst possible place to leave his mark.
We went on to spend a few days at the friend’s house without another incident. I thought Freddie was upset to be in a strange place, which would be in line with the thinking and behavior of making a mess at the groomers’ places.
Then, I realized it’s not just about a new and scary location.
Freddie relieves himself to let me know he doesn’t think much of the situation, whatever that situation is.
For example, he went to his own bathroom in the back yard while we had company. When he came back in, the company had stepped out the front door to smoke. When Freddie didn’t see our company in the house, he immediately “expressed himself” in the middle of the living room.
That was a turning point for me. That’s when I realized he’s not scared, he’s mad. He didn’t want our company to leave and he thought that’s what had happened.
A few weeks later, he did it on my favorite seat in the house.
Why? I believe he was telling me he didn’t like how much time I had been spending elsewhere and not with him.
I’ve had dogs “go” because they were scared at the vet, but I’ve never had a dog who made angry poops. These are definitely angry poops.
I can’t get too mad at him, though. If he’s angry because he’s not getting enough mommy time, how can I punish him? It’s the best compliment I’ve gotten in a long time, even if I have to clean it up afterward.
